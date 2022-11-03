Today is Thursday, Nov. 3, the 307th day of 2022. There are 58 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Nov. 3, 1986, the Iran-Contra affair came to light as Ash-Shiraa, a pro-Syrian Lebanese magazine, first broke the story of U.S. arms sales to Iran.
Also on this date:
In 1839, the first Opium War between China and Britain broke out.
In 1908, Republican William Howard Taft was elected president, outpolling Democrat William Jennings Bryan.
In 1911, the Chevrolet Motor Car Co. was founded in Detroit by Louis Chevrolet and William C. Durant. (The company was acquired by General Motors in 1918.)
In 1961, President John F. Kennedy established the U.S. Agency for International Development.
In 1970, Salvador Allende was inaugurated as president of Chile.
In 1976, the horror movie “Carrie,” adapted from the Stephen King novel and starring Sissy Spacek, was released by United Artists.
In 1979, five Communist Workers Party members were killed in a clash with heavily armed Ku Klux Klansmen and neo-Nazis during an anti-Klan protest in Greensboro, N.C.
Fun fact
It is said that if caught on the first day of autumn, a falling leaf could help you avoid a cold or sickness throughout the whole of winter.
Record setters
Lucky Diamond Rich holds the title for the most tattooed person living (male), and he spent more than 1,000 hours having his body modified by tattoo artists.
Guinness World Records
Trending words
“Lycanthropy:” noun; (lye-KAN-thruh-pee). Definition: The power or ability to take the shape and characteristics of a wolf through witchcraft or magic; a delusion that one has become a wolf.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Lois Smith is 92. Former Massachusetts Gov. Michael S. Dukakis is 89. Actor Shadoe Stevens is 76. Singer Lulu is 74. “Vogue” editor-in-chief Anna Wintour is 73. Comedian-actor Roseanne Barr is 70. Actor Kate Capshaw is 69. Comedian Dennis Miller is 69. Actor Kathy Kinney is 69. Singer Adam Ant is 68. Sports commentator and former quarterback Phil Simms is 67. Director-screenwriter Gary Ross is 66. Actor Dolph Lundgren is 65. Rock musician C.J. Pierce (Drowning Pool) is 50. Actor Francois Battiste (“Ten Days in the Valley”) is 46. Olympic gold medal figure skater Evgeni Plushenko is 40. Actor Julie Berman is 39. Actor Antonia Thomas (“The Good Doctor”) is 36. Alternative rock singer/songwriter Courtney Barnett is 35. TV personality and model Kendall Jenner (“Keeping Up with the Kardashians”) is 27.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.
