Today is Saturday, Nov. 23, the 327th day of 2019. There are 38 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Nov. 23, 1963, President Lyndon B. Johnson proclaimed Nov. 25 a day of national mourning following the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.
Also on this date:
- In 1804, the 14th president of the United States, Franklin Pierce, was born in Hillsboro, N.H.
- In 1889, the first jukebox made its debut in San Francisco, at the Palais Royale Saloon. (The coin-operated device consisted of four listening tubes attached to an Edison phonograph.)
- In 1903, Enrico Caruso made his American debut at the Metropolitan Opera House in New York, appearing in “Rigoletto.”
- In 1936, Life, the photojournalism magazine created by Henry R. Luce, was first published.
- In 1971, the People’s Republic of China was seated in the U.N. Security Council.
- In 1980, about 2,600 people were killed by a series of earthquakes that devastated southern Italy.
- In 1996, a commandeered Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 767 crashed into the water off the Comoros Islands, killing 125 of the 175 people on board, including all three hijackers.
Fun fact
Recycling one soda can saves enough energy to run a TV for three hours.
They eat what?!
A local delicacy in Greenland — Narwhal blubber — has a crunchy consistency despite it being fat with a tough exterior skin and white layer of cartilage. A very sharply curved knife, known as the Ulu, is used to slice up thick, rubbery blubber into bite-sized pieces (Mattak), which is eaten with salt or soy sauce.
Trending words
“Braggadocio:” noun; (brag·ga·do·cio). Definition 1: Empty boasting, arrogant pretension: cockiness. Definition 2: Braggart.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Former Labor Secretary William E. Brock is 89. Actor Franco Nero is 78. Screenwriter Joe Eszterhas is 75. Actor-comedy writer Bruce Vilanch is 72. Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., is 69. Singer Bruce Hornsby is 65. Former Sen. Mary Landrieu, D-La., is 64. Actor Maxwell Caulfield is 60. Actor John Henton is 59. TV personality Robin Roberts (“Good Morning America”) is 59. Rock singer-musician Ken Block (Sister Hazel) is 53. Rock musician Charlie Grover is 53. Actress Salli Richardson-Whitfield is 52. Actor Oded Fehr is 49. Rapper-actor Kurupt (Tha Dogg Pound) is 47. Actor Page Kennedy is 43. Actress Kelly Brook is 40. Actor Lucas Grabeel is 35. TV personality Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi is 32. Actress-singer Miley Cyrus is 27. Actor Austin Majors is 24. Actress Olivia Keville (“Splitting Up Together”) is 17.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.