Today is Wednesday, June 17, the 169th day of 2020. There are 197 days left in the year.
Today in history
On June 17, 1972, President Richard Nixon’s eventual downfall began with the arrest of five burglars inside the Democratic headquarters in Washington, D.C.’s Watergate complex.
Also on this date:
In 1579, Sir Francis Drake arrived in present-day northern California, naming it New Albion and claiming English sovereignty.
In 1775, the Revolutionary War Battle of Bunker Hill resulted in a costly victory for the British, who suffered heavy losses.
In 1928, Amelia Earhart embarked on a trans-Atlantic flight from Newfoundland to Wales with pilots Wilmer Stultz and Louis Gordon, becoming the first woman to make the trip as a passenger.
In 1930, President Herbert Hoover signed the Smoot-Hawley Tariff Act, which boosted U.S. tariffs to historically high levels, prompting foreign retaliation.
In 1933, the “Kansas City Massacre” took place outside Union Station in Kansas City, Mo., as a group of gunmen attacked law enforcement officers escorting federal prisoner Frank Nash; four of the officers were killed, along with Nash.
In 1944, the Republic of Iceland was established.
Fun fact
Hummingbirds often build their nests near hawk nests because their predators are scared of the hawks. Survival rates are higher for hummingbird eggs laid in a cone-shaped area near and below hawk nests.
That’s punny
I just bought a new blindfold. I can’t see myself wearing it.
@Dadsaysjokes
Trending words
“Bellwether:” noun; (BEL-WEH-ther). Definition: Nne that takes the lead or initiative: leader; or an indicator of trends.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Peter Lupus is 88. Movie director Ken Loach is 84. Actor William Lucking is 79. Singer Barry Manilow is 77. Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich is 77. Comedian Joe Piscopo is 69. Actor Mark Linn-Baker is 66. Actor Jon Gries is 63. Rock singer Jello Biafra is 62. Movie producer-director-writer Bobby Farrelly is 62. Actor Thomas Haden Church is 60. Actor Greg Kinnear is 57. Actress Kami Cotler is 55. Olympic gold medal speed skater Dan Jansen is 55. Actor Jason Patric is 54. Rhythm and blues singer Kevin Thornton is 51. Actor-comedian Will Forte is 50. Latin pop singer Paulina Rubio is 49. Tennis player Venus Williams is 40. Actor Arthur Darvill is 38. Actress Jodie Whittaker is 38. Actor Manish Dayal is 37. Country singer Mickey Guyton is 37. Actor-rapper Herculeez (AKA Jamal Mixon) is 37. Actress Marie Avgeropoulos is 34. Rapper Kendrick Lamar is 33. NHL forward Nikita Kucherov is 27. Actor Damani Roberts is 24. Actor KJ Apa is 23.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.