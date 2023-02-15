Today is Wednesday, Feb. 15, the 46th day of 2023. There are 319 days left in the year.
Today is Wednesday, Feb. 15, the 46th day of 2023. There are 319 days left in the year.
On Feb. 15, 1879, President Rutherford B. Hayes signed a bill allowing female attorneys to argue cases before the Supreme Court.
Also on this date:
In 1898, the U.S. battleship Maine mysteriously blew up in Havana Harbor, killing more than 260 crew members and bringing the United States closer to war with Spain.
In 1933, President-elect Franklin D. Roosevelt escaped an assassination attempt in Miami that mortally wounded Chicago Mayor Anton J. Cermak; gunman Giuseppe Zangara was executed more than four weeks later.
In 1944, Allied bombers destroyed the monastery atop Monte Cassino in Italy.
In 1950, Walt Disney’s animated film “Cinderella” premieres in Boston.
In 1961, 73 people, including an 18-member U.S. figure skating team en route to the World Championships in Czechoslovakia, were killed in the crash of a Sabena Airlines Boeing 707 in Belgium.
In 1967, the rock band Chicago was founded by Walter Parazaider, Terry Kath, Danny Seraphine, Lee Loughnane, James Pankow and Robert Lamm; the group originally called itself The Big Thing, then Chicago Transit Authority.
Fun fact
Indoor air can be roughly five times more polluted than outdoor air.
That’s punny
What starts with a “w,” ends with a “t” and has two letters in between.
Just staing the obvious.
@dadsaysjokes
Trending words
“Gambit:” noun; (GAM-bit). Definition: Something done or said in order to gain an advantage or to produce a desired effect.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Claire Bloom is 92. Author Susan Brownmiller is 88. Songwriter Brian Holland is 82. Rock musician Mick Avory (The Kinks) is 79. Jazz musician Henry Threadgill is 79. Actor-model Marisa Berenson is 76. Actor Jane Seymour is 72. Singer Melissa Manchester is 72. Actor Lynn Whitfield is 70. “Simpsons” creator Matt Groening is 69. Model Janice Dickinson is 68. Actor Christopher McDonald is 68. Reggae singer Ali Campbell is 64. Actor Joseph R. Gannascoli is 64. Musician Mikey Craig (Culture Club) is 63. College and Pro Football Hall of Famer Darrell Green is 63. Actor-comedian Steven Michael Quezada is 60. Actor Michael Easton is 56. Latin singer Gloria Trevi is 55. Rock musician Stevie Benton (Drowning Pool) is 52. Actor Alex Borstein is 52. Actor Renee O’Connor is 52. Actor Sarah Wynter is 50. Olympic gold medal swimmer Amy Van Dyken-Rouen is 50. Actor-director Miranda July is 49. Rock singer Brandon Boyd (Incubus) is 47. Rock musician Ronnie Vannucci (The Killers) is 47.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.
