Today is Friday, June 17, the 168th day of 2022. There are 197 days left in the year.
Today in history
On June 17, 2015, nine people were shot to death in a historic African-American church in Charleston, S.C.; suspect Dylann Roof was arrested the following morning. (Roof was convicted of federal hate crimes and sentenced to death; he later pleaded guilty to state murder charges and was sentenced to life in prison without parole.)
Also on this date:
In 1775, the Revolutionary War Battle of Bunker Hill resulted in a costly victory for the British, who suffered heavy losses.
In 1885, the Statue of Liberty arrived in New York Harbor aboard the French ship Isere.
In 1963, the U.S. Supreme Court, in Abington (Pa.) School District v. Schempp, struck down, 8-1, rules requiring the recitation of the Lord’s Prayer or reading of Biblical verses in public schools.
In 1967, China successfully tested its first thermonuclear (hydrogen) bomb.
In 1972, President Richard Nixon’s eventual downfall began with the arrest of five burglars inside the Democratic headquarters in Washington, D.C.’s, Watergate complex.
Fun fact
About 18% of all vehicles sold in the U.S. are pickup trucks.
Fitness factoids
1. Lavender essential oil’s relaxing fragrance is thought to improve sleep quality.
2. Many essential oils have antioxidant properties, which help prevent damage to cells caused by free radicals.
3. Scientists found that orange oil had an anxiety-reducing effect on male volunteers who inhaled 2.5, 5 or 10 drops.
Trending words
“Panacea:” noun; (pan-uh-SEE-uh). Definition: Something that is regarded as a cure-all — that is, a remedy for all ills or difficulties.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Peter Lupus is 90. Movie director Ken Loach is 86. Singer Barry Manilow is 79. Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich is 79. Comedian Joe Piscopo is 71. Actor Mark Linn-Baker is 68. Actor Jon Gries is 65. Rock singer Jello Biafra is 64. Movie producer-director-writer Bobby Farrelly is 64. Actor Thomas Haden Church is 62. Actor Greg Kinnear is 59. Actor Kami Cotler is 57. Olympic gold medal speed skater Dan Jansen is 57. Actor Jason Patric is 56. Actor-comedian Will Forte is 52. Latin pop singer Paulina Rubio is 51. Tennis player Venus Williams is 42. Actor Arthur Darvill is 40. Actor Jodie Whittaker is 40. Actor Manish Dayal is 39. Country singer Mickey Guyton is 39. Actor Marie Avgeropoulos is 36. Rapper Kendrick Lamar is 35. NHL forward Nikita Kucherov is 29. Actor KJ Apa is 25.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.