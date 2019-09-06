Today is Friday, Sept. 6, the 249th day of 2019. There are 116 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Sept. 6, 2006, President George W. Bush acknowledged for the first time that the CIA was running secret prisons overseas and said tough interrogation had forced terrorist leaders to reveal plots to attack the United States and its allies.
Also on this date:
In 1901, President William McKinley was shot and mortally wounded by anarchist Leon Czolgosz at the Pan-American Exposition in Buffalo, N.Y. (McKinley died eight days later; Czolgosz was executed Oct. 29.)
In 1943, 79 people were killed when a New York-bound Pennsylvania Railroad train derailed and crashed in Philadelphia.
Fun fact
Babies are born without full knee caps. They have pieces of cartilage that begin to ossify and form the knee cap between 2 and 6 years of age.
Fitness factoids
1. The effects of poor sleep on cognition, memory, learning and processing can be seen with just one night of tossing and turning.
2. Studies found that there’s a correlation between sleep deprivation and skin aging (wrinkles, dark spots).
3. A slowed metabolism can be a result of poor sleep.
Trending words
“Calliope:” noun; (cal·li·ope). Definition: The Greek Muse of heroic poetry or a keyboard musical instrument resmebling an organ and consisting of a series of whistles sounded by steam or compressed air.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Comedian JoAnne Worley is 84. Country singer David Allan Coe is 80. Rock singer-musician Roger Waters (Pink Floyd) is 76. Actress Swoosie Kurtz is 75. Comedian-actress Jane Curtin is 72. Rock musician Mick Mashbir is 71. Country singer-songwriter Buddy Miller is 67. Actor James Martin Kelly is 65. Country musician Joe Smyth (Sawyer Brown) is 62. Actor-comedian Jeff Foxworthy is 61. Actor-comedian Michael Winslow is 61. Rock musician Perry Bamonte is 59. Actor Steven Eckholdt is 58. Rock musician Scott Travis (Judas Priest) is 58. Rock musician Kevin Miller is 57. ABC News correspondent Elizabeth Vargas is 57. Country singer Mark Chesnutt is 56. Actress Betsy Russell is 56. Actress Rosie Perez is 55. Rhythm and blues singer Macy Gray is 52. Country songwriter Lee Thomas Miller (Songs: “The Impossible,” ‘’You’re Gonna Miss This”) is 51. Singer CeCe Peniston is 50. Rhythm-and-blues singer Darryl Anthony (Az Yet) is 50. Actress Daniele Gaither is 49. Actor Dylan Bruno is 47. Actor Idris Elba is 47. Actress Justina Machado is 47. Actress Anika Noni Rose is 47. Actor Justin Whalin is 45. Actress Naomie Harris is 43. Rapper Noreaga is 42. Actress Natalia Cigliuti is 41. Rapper Foxy Brown is 41. Actor Howard Charles is 36. Actress Lauren Lapkus is 34.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.