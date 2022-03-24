Today is Thursday, March 24, the 83rd day of 2022. There are 282 days left in the year.
Today in history
On March 24, 1989, the supertanker Exxon Valdez ran aground on a reef in Alaska’s Prince William Sound and began leaking an estimated 11 million gallons of crude oil.
Also on this date:
In 1765, Britain enacted the Quartering Act, requiring American colonists to provide temporary housing to British soldiers.
In 1832, a mob in Hiram, Ohio, attacked, tarred and feathered Mormon leaders Joseph Smith Jr. and Sidney Rigdon.
In 1882, German scientist Robert Koch announced in Berlin that he had discovered the bacillus responsible for tuberculosis.
In 1934, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed a bill granting future independence to the Philippines.
In 1976, the president of Argentina, Isabel Peron, was deposed by her country’s military.
In 1995, after 20 years, British soldiers stopped routine patrols in Belfast, Northern Ireland.
Fun fact
The sun is 93 million miles away from Earth.
Record setters
Four-year-old whippet Sounders, owned by Laurel Behnke, leapt 36 feet, 2 inches at a dock-jumping competition Sept. 22, 2019, held at Michael Ellis School in Santa Rosa, Calif., achieving the farthest jump by a dog (dock jumping) record.
— Guinness World Records
Trending words
“Furtive:” adjective; (FER-tiv). Definition: Done in a quiet and secret way to avoid being noticed; sly.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Fashion and costume designer Bob Mackie is 83. Former Washington Gov. Christine Gregoire is 75. Rock musician Lee Oskar is 74. Singer Nick Lowe is 73. Rock musician Dougie Thomson (Supertramp) is 71. Fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger is 71. Actor Donna Pescow is 68. Actor Robert Carradine is 68. Sen. Mike Braun, R-Indiana, is 68. Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer is 66. Actor Kelly LeBrock is 62. TV personality Star Jones is 60. Country-rock musician Patterson Hood (Drive-By Truckers) is 58. Actor Peter Jacobson is 57. Rock singer-musician Sharon Corr (The Corrs) is 52. Actor Lauren Bowles is 52. Actor Lara Flynn Boyle is 52. Rapper Maceo (AKA P.A. Pasemaster Mase) is 52. Actor Megyn Price is 51. Actor Jim Parsons is 49. Christian rock musician Chad Butler (Switchfoot) is 48. Actor Alyson Hannigan is 48. Former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning is 46. Actor Amanda Brugel (“The Handmaid’s Tale”) is 45. Actor Olivia Burnette is 45. Actor Jessica Chastain is 45. Actor Amir Arison is 44. Actor Lake Bell is 43. Rock musician Benj Gershman (O.A.R.) is 42. Neo-soul musician Jesse Phillips (St. Paul & the Broken Bones) is 42. Actor Philip Winchester (“Strike Back”) is 41. Dancer Val Chmerkovskiy is 36. Actor Keisha Castle-Hughes is 32.
