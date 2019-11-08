Today is Friday, Nov. 8, the 312th day of 2019. There are 53 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Nov. 8, 2000, a statewide recount began in Florida, which emerged as critical in deciding the winner of the 2000 presidential election. Earlier that day, Vice President Al Gore had telephoned Texas Gov. George W. Bush to concede, but called back about an hour later to retract his concession.
Also on this date:
In 1861, during the Civil War, the USS San Jacinto intercepted a British mail steamer, the Trent, and detained a pair of Confederate diplomats who were enroute to Europe to seek support for the Southern cause. (Although the Trent Affair strained relations between the United States and Britain, the matter was quietly resolved with the release of the diplomats the following January.)
In 1950, during the Korean War, the first jet-plane battle took place as U.S. Air Force Lt. Russell J. Brown shot down a North Korean MiG-15.
Fun fact
Mice can have as many as 105 babies a year.
Fitness factoids
1. 27 percent of young Americans are too overweight to serve in the military.
2. Studies indicate that overweight youth may never achieve a healthy weight, and as many as 70 percent of obese teens may become obese adults.
3. 28 percent of Americans, or 80.2 million people, ages 6 and older are physically inactive.
Trending words
“Insidious:” adjective; (uhn-si-dee-uhs). Definition: Having a gradual and cumulative effect: subtle, awaiting a chance to entrap, or treacherous. Harmful but enticing: seductive.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Norman Lloyd is 105. Actor Alain Delon is 84. Singer-actress Bonnie Bramlett is 75. Singer Bonnie Raitt is 70. TV personality Mary Hart is 69. Former Playboy Enterprises chairman and chief executive Christie Hefner is 67. Actress Alfre Woodard is 67. Nobel Prize-winning author Kazuo Ishiguro is 65. Rock musician Pearl Thompson (The Cure) is 62. Singer-actor Leif Garrett is 58. Chef and TV personality Gordon Ramsay is 53. Actress Parker Posey is 51. Rock musician Jimmy Chaney is 50. Actress Roxana Zal is 50. Singer Diana King is 49. Actor Gonzalo Menendez is 48. Rock musician Scott Devendorf (The National) is 47. Actress Gretchen Mol is 46. ABC News anchor David Muir is 46. Actor Matthew Rhys is 45. Actress Tara Reid is 44. Country singer Bucky Covington is 42. Actress Dania Ramirez is 40. Actress Azura Skye is 38. Actor Chris Rankin is 36. TV personality Jack Osbourne is 34. Actress Jessica Lowndes is 31. New York Yankees outfielder and designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton is 30. Singer-actor Riker Lynch is 28. Country singer Lauren Alaina is 25. Actor Van Crosby (“Splitting Up Together”) is 17.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.