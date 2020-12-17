Today is Thursday, Dec. 17, the 352nd day of 2020. There are 14 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Dec. 17, 1903, Wilbur and Orville Wright of Dayton, Ohio, conducted the first successful manned powered-airplane flights near Kitty Hawk, N.C., using their experimental craft, the Wright Flyer.
Also on this date:
In 1777, France recognized American independence.
In 1933, in the inaugural NFL championship football game, the Chicago Bears defeated the New York Giants, 23-21, at Wrigley Field.
In 1938, German chemists Otto Hahn and Fritz Strassmann discovered nuclear fission by splitting the nuclei of uranium into lighter elements.
In 1944, the U.S. War Department announced it was ending its policy of excluding people of Japanese ancestry from the West Coast.
In 1989, the animated TV series “The Simpsons” premiered on Fox with a Christmas-themed episode.
Fun fact
The Antarctic Sun starfish, Labidiaster annulatus, is a two-foot wide sea star found in the waters around Antarctica.
Record setters
The farthest tightrope walk in high heels is 15 meters and was achieved by Oxana Seroshtan, of Russia, on the set of “Lo Show dei Record” in Milan, Italy, on July 10, 2014.
Guinness World Records
Trending words
“Vilify:” verb; (VIL-uh-fye). Definition: To utter slanderous and abusive statements against: defame, or to lower in estimation or importance.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
