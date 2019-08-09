Today is Friday, Aug. 9, the 221st day of 2019. There are 144 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Aug. 9, 1945, three days after the atomic bombing of Hiroshima, Japan, a U.S. B-29 Superfortress code-named Bockscar dropped a nuclear device (“Fat Man”) over Nagasaki, killing an estimated 74,000 people.
Also on this date:
In 1910, the U.S. Patent Office granted Alva J. Fisher of the Hurley Machine Co. a patent for an electrically powered washing machine.
In 1936, Jesse Owens won his fourth gold medal at the Berlin Olympics as the United States took first place in the 400-meter relay.
In 1969, actress Sharon Tate and four other people were found brutally slain at Tate’s Los Angeles home; cult leader Charles Manson and a group of his followers were later convicted of the crime.
In 1974, Vice President Gerald R. Ford became the nation’s 38th chief executive as President Richard Nixon’s resignation took effect.
Fun fact
The word “velociraptor” comes from the Latin words “velox” which means swift, and “raptor” which means robber. Literally — speedy robber.
Fitness factoids
1. Vegetables are rich in fiber, which flushes out waste and gastric irritants and prevents constipation by keeping the digestive tract moving.
2. Vegetables prevent unwanted signs of aging and keep skin young and supple thanks to phytonutrients, vitamin C and high water content.
3. Nutrients like magnesium and vitamin C are quickly depleted during stressful times.
Trending words
“Passim:” adverb; (pas·sim). Definition: Here and there.
From Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Basketball Hall of Famer Bob Cousy is 91. Actress Cynthia Harris is 85. Tennis Hall of Famer Rod Laver is 81. Jazz musician Jack DeJohnette is 77. Comedian-director David Steinberg is 77. Actor Sam Elliott is 75. Singer Barbara Mason is 72. College Football Hall of Famer and former NFL player John Cappelletti is 67. College Football Hall of Famer and former NFL player Doug Williams is 64. Actress Melanie Griffith is 62. Actress Amanda Bearse is 61. Hockey Hall of Famer Brett Hull is 55. Actor Pat Petersen is 53. Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders is 52. Actress Gillian Anderson is 51. Actor Eric Bana is 51. NHL player-turned-coach Rod Brind’Amour is 49. TV anchor Chris Cuomo is 49. Actor Thomas Lennon is 49. Rock musician Arion Salazar is 49. Rapper Mack 10 is 48. Actress Nikki Schieler Ziering is 48. Actor Kevin McKidd is 46. Actress Rhona Mitra is 44. Actor Texas Battle is 43. Actress Jessica Capshaw is 43. Actress Ashley Johnson is 36. Actress Anna Kendrick is 34.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.