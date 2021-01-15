Today is Friday, Jan. 15, the 15th day of 2021. There are 350 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Jan. 15, 2020, Chinese officials said they couldn’t rule out the possibility that a new coronavirus in central China could spread between humans, though they said the risk of transmission appeared to be low.
Also on this date:
In 1862, the U.S. Senate confirmed President Abraham Lincoln’s choice of Edwin M. Stanton to be the new Secretary of War, replacing Simon Cameron.
In 1865, as the Civil War neared its end, Union forces captured Fort Fisher near Wilmington, N.C,, depriving the Confederates of their last major seaport.
In 1892, the original rules of basketball, devised by James Naismith, were published for the first time in Springfield, Mass., where the game originated.
In 1929, civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. was born in Atlanta.
In 1942, Jawaharlal Nehru was named to succeed Mohandas K. Gandhi as head of India’s Congress Party.
In 1943, work was completed on the Pentagon, the headquarters of the U.S. Department of War (now Defense).
In 1973, President Richard M. Nixon announced the suspension of all U.S. offensive action in North Vietnam, citing progress in peace negotiations.
In 1974, the situation comedy “Happy Days” premiered on ABC-TV.
In 2009, U.S. Airways Capt. Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger ditched his Airbus 320 in the Hudson River after a flock of birds disabled both engines; all 155 people aboard survived.
Fun fact
The King of Hearts is the only king without a mustache.
Fitness factoids
1. Laughing reduces stress and gives a boost to the immune system.
2. The human heart will beat about 115,000 times each day.
3. A woman’s heart beats slightly faster than a man’s heart.
Trending words
“Rapport” noun; (ra-POR). Definition: A friendly, harmonious relationship; a relationship characterized by agreement, mutual understanding, or empathy that makes communication possible or easy.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Margaret O’Brien is 83. Actor Andrea Martin is 74. College and Pro Football Hall of Famer Randy White is 68. Actor-director Mario Van Peebles is 64. Actor James Nesbitt is 56. Actor Chad Lowe is 53. Alt-country singer Will Oldham (aka Bonnie Prince Billy) is 51. Actor Regina King is 50. Actor Dorian Missick is 45. Actor Eddie Cahill is 43. NFL quarterback Drew Brees is 42. Rapper/reggaeton artist Pitbull is 40. Actor Victor Rasuk is 36. Actor Jessy Schram is 35. Electronic dance musician Skrillex is 33. Actor/singer Dove Cameron is 25.
