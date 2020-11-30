Today is Monday, Nov. 30, the 335th day of 2020. There are 31 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Nov. 30, 2000, Al Gore’s lawyers battled for his political survival in the Florida and U.S. Supreme Courts; meanwhile, GOP lawmakers in Tallahassee moved to award the presidency to George W. Bush in case the courts did not by appointing their own slate of electors.
Also on this date:
In 1782, the United States and Britain signed preliminary peace articles in Paris for ending the Revolutionary War; the Treaty of Paris was signed in September 1783.
In 1803, Spain completed the process of ceding Louisiana to France, which had sold it to the United States.
In 1874, British statesman Sir Winston Churchill was born at Blenheim Palace.
In 1900, Irish writer Oscar Wilde died in Paris at age 46.
In 1936, London’s famed Crystal Palace, constructed for the Great Exhibition of 1851, was destroyed in a fire.
In 1960, the last DeSoto was built by Chrysler, which had decided to retire the brand after 32 years.
Fun fact
Every winter, at least one septillion (that’s one followed by 24 zeros) snow crystals fall from the sky.
These three tweets
1. Me: Finishes cleaning.
My family: Breathes and instantly three loads of laundry and 5,000 dirty cups appear.
@mommy_cusses
2. My weight loss journey will be before pictures only.
@JPLFR80
3. [Texting.]
My brother: Here’s pictures from my 40 mile hike.
Me: Here’s pictures of my second breakfast.
@not_thenanny
Trending words
“Febrile:” adjective; (feh·bruhl). Definition: Marked or caused by fever: feverish.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
G. Gordon Liddy is 90. Country singer-recording executive Jimmy Bowen is 83. Movie director Ridley Scott is 83. Screenwriter Geoffrey C. Ward is 80. Movie writer-director Terrence Malick is 77. Rock musician Roger Glover (Deep Purple) is 75. Playwright David Mamet is 73. Actor Mandy Patinkin is 68. Musician Shuggie Otis is 67. Country singer Jeannie Kendall is 66. Singer Billy Idol is 65. Historian Michael Beschloss is 65. Rock musician John Ashton (The Psychedelic Furs) is 63. Comedian Colin Mochrie is 63. Former football and baseball player Bo Jackson is 58. Rapper Jalil (Whodini) is 57. Actor-director Ben Stiller is 55. Rock musician Mike Stone is 51. Music producer Steve Aoki is 43. Singer Clay Aiken is 42. Actor Billy Lush is 39. Actor Elisha Cuthbert is 38. Actor Kaley Cuoco is 35. Model Chrissy Teigen is 35. Actor Christel Khalil is 33. Actor Rebecca Rittenhouse is 32. Actor Adelaide Clemens is 31. Actor Tyla Harris is 20.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.