Today is Thursday, Jan. 2, the second day of 2020. There are 364 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Jan. 2, 1960, Sen. John F. Kennedy of Massachusetts launched his successful bid for the presidency.
Also on this date:
In 1935, Bruno Hauptmann went on trial in Flemington, N.J., on charges of kidnapping and murdering the 20-month-old son of Charles and Anne Lindbergh. (Hauptmann was found guilty, and executed.)
In 1942, the Philippine capital of Manila was captured by Japanese forces during World War II.
In 1959, the Soviet Union launched its space probe Luna 1, the first manmade object to fly past the moon, its apparent intended target.
In 1965, New York Jets owner Sonny Werblin signed University of Alabama quarterback Joe Namath to a contract reportedly worth $427,000.
In 1974, President Richard Nixon signed legislation requiring states to limit highway speeds to 55 miles an hour as a way of conserving gasoline in the face of an OPEC oil embargo. (The 55 mph limit was effectively phased out in 1987; federal speed limits were abolished in 1995.) ... “Singing cowboy” star Tex Ritter died in Nashville at age 68.
Fun fact
Watermelon are 92 percent water.
Record setters
The highest jump by a dog is 6 feet, 3½ inches and was achieved by Feather in Frederick, Md., on Sept. 14, 2017.
Guinness World Records
Trending words
“Discriminate:” verb; (diss-KRIM-uh-nayt). Definition: To see the special features of, to perceive a difference in, differentiate or to distinguish by discerning or exposing differences; especially to distinguish from another like object.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Former House Speaker Dennis Hastert is 78. TV host Jack Hanna is 73. Actress Wendy Phillips is 68. Actress Cynthia Sikes is 66. Actress Gabrielle Carteris is 59. Movie director Todd Haynes is 59. Retired MLB All-Star pitcher David Cone is 57. Baseball Hall of Famer Edgar Martinez is 57. Actress Tia Carrere is 53. Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. is 52. Model Christy Turlington is 51. Actor Taye Diggs is 49. Actress Renee Elise Goldsberry is 49. Rock musician Scott Underwood is 49. Rock singer Doug Robb (Hoobastank) is 45. Actor Dax Shepard is 45. Actress Paz Vega is 44. Ballroom dancer Karina Smirnoff (“Dancing with the Stars”) is 42. Rock musician Jerry DePizzo Jr. (O.A.R.) is 41. Rhythm-and-blues singer Kelton Kessee (IMX) is 39. Pop singer-musician Ryan Merchant (Capital Cities) is 39. Actress Kate Bosworth is 37. Actor Anthony Carrigan is 37. Actor Peter Gadiot is 35. Jazz singer-musician Trombone Shorty is 34. Singer-songwriter Mandy Harvey (“America’s Got Talent”) is 32. Rhythm-and-blues singer-rapper Bryson Tiller is 27.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.