Today is Tuesday, Feb. 14, the 45th day of 2023. There are 320 days left in the year. This is Valentine’s Day.
Today in history
In 1989, Iran’s Ayatollah Khomeini called on Muslims to kill Salman Rushdie, author of “The Satanic Verses,” a novel condemned as blasphemous.
Also on this date:
In 1876, inventors Alexander Graham Bell and Elisha Gray applied separately for patents related to the telephone. (The U.S. Supreme Court eventually ruled Bell the rightful inventor.)
In 1912, Arizona became the 48th state of the Union as President William Howard Taft signed a proclamation.
In 1913, labor leader Jimmy Hoffa was born in Brazil, Ind.; college football coach Woody Hayes was born in Clifton, Ohio; sports broadcaster Mel Allen was born in Birmingham, Ala.
In 1924, the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Co. of New York was formally renamed International Business Machines Corp., or IBM.
In 1929, the “St. Valentine’s Day Massacre” took place in a Chicago garage as seven rivals of Al Capone’s gang were gunned down.
In 1945, during World War II, British and Canadian forces reached the Rhine River in Germany.
In 1967, Aretha Franklin recorded her cover of Otis Redding’s “Respect” at Atlantic Records in New York.
Fun fact
Around 85% of Valentine’s Day cards are bought by women.
Riddle me this
How can you drop a raw egg from a height onto a concrete floor without cracking it?
Spoiler alert — answer below the birthdays.
Trending words
“Besotted:” adjective; (bih-SAH-tud). Definition: Loving someone or something so much that you cannot think clearly
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is 81. Jazz musician Maceo Parker is 80. Journalist Carl Bernstein is 79. Cajun singer-musician Michael Doucet (Beausoleil) is 72. Actor Meg Tilly is 63. Pro Football Hall of Famer Jim Kelly is 63. Singer-producer Dwayne Wiggins is 62. Actor Simon Pegg is 53. . Rock singer Rob Thomas (Matchbox Twenty) is 51. Former NFL quarterback Drew Bledsoe is 51. Actor Danai Gurira is 45. Actor Matt Barr is 39. Actor Stephanie Leonidas is 39. Actor Jake Lacy is 37. Actor Tiffany Thornton is 37. Actor Brett Dier is 33. Actor Freddie Highmore is 31.
Riddle answer: Concrete floors are very hard to crack.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas MArshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.
