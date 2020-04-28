Today is Tuesday, April 28, the 119th day of 2020. There are 247 days left in the year.
Today in history
On April 28, 1967, heavyweight boxing champion Muhammad Ali was stripped of his title after he refused to be inducted into the armed forces.
Also on this date:
In 1788, Maryland became the seventh state to ratify the Constitution of the United States.
In 1789, there was a mutiny on the HMS Bounty as rebelling crew members of the British ship, led by Fletcher Christian, set the captain, William Bligh, and 18 others adrift in a launch in the South Pacific. (Bligh and most of the men with him reached Timor in 47 days.)
In 1918, Gavrilo Princip, 23, the assassin of Archduke Franz Ferdinand of Austria and the archduke’s wife, Sophie, died in prison of tuberculosis.
In 1945, Italian dictator Benito Mussolini and his mistress, Clara Petacci, were executed by Italian partisans as they attempted to flee the country.
In 1958, the United States conducted the first of 35 nuclear test explosions in the Pacific Proving Ground as part of Operation Hardtack I. ... Vice President Richard Nixon and his wife, Pat, began a goodwill tour of Latin America that was marred by hostile mobs in Lima, Peru, and Caracas, Venezuela.
In 1963, at Broadway’s Tony Awards, “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” was named best play while “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum” won best musical.
In 1967, U.S. Army Gen. William C. Westmoreland told Congress that “backed at home by resolve, confidence, patience, determination and continued support, we will prevail in Vietnam over communist aggression.”
Fun fact
Mr. Potato Head was the first toy to be advertised on TV.
Riddle me this
What has legs but does not walk?
Spoiler alert — answer below the birthdays.
Trending words
“Quacksalver:” noun. Definition: Charlatan, quack.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Former Secretary of State James A. Baker III is 90. Actress-singer Ann-Margret is 79. Actor Paul Guilfoyle is 71. Former “Tonight Show” host Jay Leno is 70. Rock musician Chuck Leavell is 68. Actress Mary McDonnell is 68. Rock singer-musician Kim Gordon (Sonic Youth) is 67. Actress Nancy Lee Grahn is 64. Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan is 60. Rapper Too Short is 54. Actress Bridget Moynahan is 49. Actor Chris Young is 49. Rapper Big Gipp is 48. Actor Jorge Garcia is 47. Actress Elisabeth Rohm is 47. Actress Penelope Cruz is 46. Actor Nate Richert is 42. TV personalities Drew and Jonathan Scott are 42. Actress Jessica Alba is 39. Actor Harry Shum Jr. is 38. Actress Jenna Ushkowitz is 34. Actress Aleisha Allen is 29.
Riddle answer: A table.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.