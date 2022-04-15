Today is Friday, April 15, the 105th day of 2022. There are 260 days left in the year.
Today in history
On April 15, 1912, the British luxury liner RMS Titanic foundered in the North Atlantic off Newfoundland more than 2½ hours after hitting an iceberg; 1,514 people died, while less than half as many survived.
Also on this date:
In 1865, President Abraham Lincoln died nine hours after being shot the night before by John Wilkes Booth at Ford’s Theater in Washington; Andrew Johnson became the nation’s 17th president.
In 1945, during World War II, British and Canadian troops liberated the Nazi concentration camp Bergen-Belsen. ... President Franklin D. Roosevelt, who died on April 12, was buried at the Roosevelt family home in Hyde Park, New York.
In 1947, Jackie Robinson, baseball’s first Black major league player of the modern era, made his official debut with the Brooklyn Dodgers on opening day at Ebbets Field. (The Dodgers defeated the Boston Braves, 5-3.)
In 1955, Ray Kroc opened the first franchised McDonald’s restaurant in Des Plaines, Ill.
Fun fact
Lopburi, Thailand, residents hold a festival to thank the local macaque monkeys for the role they play in the city’s tourism. The festival includes a large buffet of fruits, lettuces and sticky rice and is attended by about 3,000 monkeys.
Fitness factoids
1. Flossing teeth can take care of about 40% of the bacteria-covered surface area of teeth that toothbrushes just can’t touch.
2. Flossing can help create fresh breath.
3. Many people will have success whitening their smile with a good routine of brushing and flossing.
Trending words
“Funambulism:” noun; (fyoo-NAM-buh-liz-um). Definition: Tightrope walking; a show of mental agility.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Claudia Cardinale is 84. Author and politician Jeffrey Archer is 82. Rock singer-guitarist Dave Edmunds is 79. Actor Michael Tucci is 76. Actor Lois Chiles is 75. Writer-producer Linda Bloodworth-Thomason is 75. Actor Amy Wright is 72. Columnist Heloise is 71. Actor Sam McMurray is 70. Actor-screenwriter Emma Thompson is 63. Bluegrass musician Jeff Parker is 61. Singer Samantha Fox is 56. Olympic gold, silver and bronze medal swimmer Dara Torres is 55. Rock musician Ed O’Brien (Radiohead) is 54. Actor Douglas Spain is 48. Actor Luke Evans is 43. Rock musician Patrick Carney (The Black Keys) is 42. Actor-writer Seth Rogen is 40. Actor Alice Braga is 39. Americana singer-songwriter Margo Price is 39. Rock musician De’Mar Hamilton (Plain White T’s) is 38. Actor Samira Wiley is 35. Actor Leonie Elliott is 34. Actor Emma Watson is 32. Actor Maisie Williams is 25.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.