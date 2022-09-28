Today is Wednesday, Sept. 28, the 271st day of 2022. There are 94 days left in the year.
Today in history
Today is Wednesday, Sept. 28, the 271st day of 2022. There are 94 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Sept. 28, 1928, Scottish medical researcher Alexander Fleming discovered penicillin, the first effective antibiotic.
Also on this date:
In 1781, American forces in the Revolutionary War, backed by a French fleet, began their successful siege of Yorktown, Va.
In 1841, Henry Wadsworth Longfellow completed his poem “Excelsior.”
In 1850, flogging was abolished as a form of punishment in the U.S. Navy.
In 1920, eight members of the Chicago White Sox were indicted for allegedly throwing the 1919 World Series against the Cincinnati Reds. (All were acquitted at trial, but all eight were banned from the game for life.)
In 1924, three U.S. Army planes landed in Seattle, having completed the first round-the-world trip by air in 175 days.
In 1939, during World War II, Nazi Germany and the Soviet Union signed a treaty calling for the partitioning of Poland, which the two countries had invaded.
In 1958, voters in the African country of Guinea overwhelmingly favored independence from France.
Fun fact
The Pacific Ocean makes up 1/3 of the Earth’s surface.
That’s punny
Why can’t you accuse a cat of counting cards?
Because you’ll say he’s a cheetah, and then he’ll say you’re lion.
Trending words
“Sporadic:” adjective; (spuh-RAD-ik). Definition: Occurs occasionally, irregularly, or randomly across time or space.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Brigitte Bardot is 88. Actor Joel Higgins is 79. Singer Helen Shapiro is 76. Actor Vernee Watson is 73. Movie writer-director-actor John Sayles is 72. Rock musician George Lynch is 68. Zydeco singer-musician C.J. Chenier is 65. Actor Steve Hytner is 63. Actor-comedian Janeane Garofalo is 58. Country singer Matt King is 56. Actor Mira Sorvino is 55. TV personality/singer Moon Zappa is 55. Actor-model Carre Otis is 54. Actor Naomi Watts is 54. Country singer Karen Fairchild (Little Big Town) is 53. Singer/songwriter A.J. Croce is 51. Country singer Mandy Barnett is 47. Rapper Young Jeezy is 45. World Golf Hall of Famer Se Ri Pak is 45. Actor Peter Cambor is 44. Writer-producer-director-actor Bam Margera is 43. Actor Melissa Claire Egan is 41. Actor Jerrika Hinton is 41. Neo-soul musician Luke Mossman (Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats ) is 41. Pop-rock singer St. Vincent is 40. Comedian/actor Phoebe Robinson is 38. Rock musician Daniel Platzman (Imagine Dragons) is 36. Actor Hilary Duff is 35. Actor Keir Gilchrist is 30.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.