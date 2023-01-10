Today is Tuesday, Jan. 10, the 10th day of 2023. There are 355 days left in the year.
Today in history
Today is Tuesday, Jan. 10, the 10th day of 2023. There are 355 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Jan. 10, 1776, Thomas Paine anonymously published his influential pamphlet, “Common Sense,” which argued for American independence from British rule.
Also on this date:
In 1860, the Pemberton Mill in Lawrence, Mass., collapsed and caught fire, killing up to 145 people, mostly female workers from Scotland and Ireland.
In 1861, Florida became the third state to secede from the Union.
In 1863, the London Underground had its beginnings as the Metropolitan, the world’s first underground passenger railway, opened to the public with service between Paddington and Farringdon Street.
In 1870, John D. Rockefeller incorporated Standard Oil.
In 1920, the League of Nations was established as the Treaty of Versailles went into effect.
In 1967, President Lyndon B. Johnson, in his State of the Union address, asked Congress to impose a surcharge on both corporate and individual income taxes to help pay for his “Great Society” programs as well as the war in Vietnam. ... Massachusetts Republican Edward W. Brooke, the first Black person elected to the U.S. Senate by popular vote, took his seat.
In 1971, French fashion designer Coco Chanel died in Paris at age 87.
In 1984, the United States and the Vatican established full diplomatic relations for the first time in more than a century.
Fun fact
People do about 75% of their breathing from one nostril and 25% from the other. The dominant nostril switches throughout the day.
Riddle me this
It stands on one leg with its heart in its head. What is it?
Spoiler alert — answer below the birthdays.
A cabbage.
Trending words
“Conundrum:” noun; (kuh-NUN-drum). Definition: A problem that is difficult, confusing or intricate; a riddle whose answer is or involves a pun.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Singer Rod Stewart is 78. Rock singer-musician Donald Fagen (Steely Dan) is 75. Boxing Hall of Famer and entrepreneur George Foreman is 74. Singer Pat Benatar is 70. Singer Shawn Colvin is 67. Actor Trini Alvarado is 56. Rock singer Brent Smith (Shinedown) is 45. Rapper Chris Smith (Kris Kross) is 44. Riddle answer: A cabbage.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Sign up today and you'll never see this pop-up again!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.