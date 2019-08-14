Today is Wednesday, Aug. 14, the 226th day of 2019. There are 139 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Aug. 14, 1945, President Harry S. Truman announced that Imperial Japan had surrendered unconditionally, ending World War II.
Also on this date:
In 1900, international forces, including U.S. Marines, entered Beijing to put down the Boxer Rebellion, which was aimed at purging China of foreign influence.
In 1935, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed the Social Security Act into law.
In 1969, British troops went to Northern Ireland to intervene in sectarian violence between Protestants and Roman Catholics.
In 1973, U.S. bombing of Cambodia came to a halt.
In 1992, the White House announced that the Pentagon would begin emergency airlifts of food to Somalia to alleviate mass deaths by starvation.
Fun fact
A 2014 study found that having a glass or two of wine before a meal caused people to eat nearly 25 percent more food during the meal.
That’s punny
A huge thanks to the guy that just explained the word “many” to me. It means a lot.
Trending words
“Démarche:” noun; (dé·marche). Definition: A course of action: maneuver, or a diplomatic or political initiative, a petition or protest presented through diplomatic channels.
From Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Broadway lyricist Lee Adams (“Bye Bye Birdie”) is 95. College Football Hall of Famer John Brodie is 84. Singer Dash Crofts is 81. Rock singer David Crosby is 78. Country singer Connie Smith is 78. Comedian-actor Steve Martin is 74. Movie director Wim Wenders is 74. Actor Antonio Fargas is 73. Singer-musician Larry Graham is 73. Actress Susan Saint James is 73. Actor David Schramm is 73. Author Danielle Steel is 72. Rock singer-musician Terry Adams (NRBQ) is 71. “Far Side” cartoonist Gary Larson is 69. Actor Carl Lumbly is 68. Olympic gold medal swimmer Debbie Meyer is 67. Actress Jackee Harry is 63. Actress Marcia Gay Harden is 60. Basketball Hall of Famer Earvin “Magic” Johnson is 60. Singer Sarah Brightman is 59. Actress Susan Olsen is 58. Actress-turned-fashion/interior designer Cristi Conaway is 55. Rock musician Keith Howland (Chicago) is 55. Actress Halle Berry is 53. Actor Ben Bass is 51. Actress Catherine Bell is 51. Country musician Cody McCarver (Confederate Railroad) is 51. Rock musician Kevin Cadogan is 49. Actor Scott Michael Campbell is 48. Actress Lalanya Masters is 47. Actor Christopher Gorham is 45. Actress Mila Kunis is 36. Actor Lamorne Morris is 36. TV personality Spencer Pratt is 36. NFL quarterback-turned-baseball player Tim Tebow is 32. Actress Marsai Martin is 15.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.