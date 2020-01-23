Today is Thursday, Jan. 23, the 23rd day of 2020. There are 343 days left in the year.
Today in history:
On Jan. 23, 1964, the 24th Amendment to the United States Constitution, eliminating the poll tax in federal elections, was ratified as South Dakota became the 38th state to endorse it.
Also on this date:
In 1368, China’s Ming dynasty, which lasted nearly three centuries, began as Zhu Yuanzhang was formally acclaimed emperor following the collapse of the Yuan dynasty.
In 1845, Congress decided all national elections would be held on the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November.
In 1932, New York Gov. Franklin D. Roosevelt announced his candidacy for the Democratic presidential nomination.
In 1950, the Israeli Knesset approved a resolution affirming Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.
In 1962, Jackie Robinson was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility. ... Tony Bennett recorded “I Left My Heart in San Francisco” in New York for Columbia Records.
In 1973, President Richard Nixon announced an accord had been reached to end the Vietnam War, and would be formally signed four days later in Paris.
Fun fact
If ripening cherries are not dried after it rains, they will soak up the water, split, and can’t be picked and sold. In order to dry them, farmers hire helicopters to slowly maneuver 5 feet over the trees and blast the water off the cherries.
Record setters
The most people applying lipstick is 6,900, achieved by Vice Cosmetics (Philippines) during the Ganda For All Music Festival at Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City, Manila, Philippines, on Sept. 9, 2018.
Trending words
“Vicarious:” adjective; (vye-KAIR-ee-us). Definition: Experienced or realized through imaginative or sympathetic participation in the experience of another.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actress Chita Rivera is 87. Actor-director Lou Antonio is 86. Jazz musician Gary Burton is 77. Actor Gil Gerard is 77. Singer Anita Pointer is 72. Actor Richard Dean Anderson is 70. Rock musician Bill Cunningham is 70. Rock singer Robin Zander (Cheap Trick) is 67. Princess Caroline of Monaco is 63. Singer Anita Baker is 62. Reggae musician Earl Falconer (UB40) is 61. Actor Peter Mackenzie is 59. Actor Boris McGiver is 58. Actress Gail O’Grady is 57. Actress Mariska Hargitay is 56. Rhythm-and-blues singer Marc Nelson is 49. CBS Evening News anchor Norah O’Donnell is 46. Actress Tiffani Thiessen is 46. Rock musician Nick Harmer (Death Cab for Cutie) is 45. Actress Lindsey Kraft is 40. Christian rock musician Nick DePartee (formerly with Kutless) is 35. Singer-actress Rachel Crow is 22.
