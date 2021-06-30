Today is Wednesday, June 30, the 181st day of 2021. There are 184 days left in the year.
Today in history
On June 30, 1971, the Supreme Court ruled, 6-3, that the government could not prevent The New York Times or The Washington Post from publishing the Pentagon Papers.
Also on this date:
In 1865, eight people, including Mary Surratt and Dr. Samuel Mudd, were convicted by a military commission of conspiring with John Wilkes Booth, the assassin of President Abraham Lincoln. (Four defendants, including Surratt, were executed; Mudd was sentenced to life in prison, but was pardoned by President Andrew Johnson in 1869.)
In 1908, the Tunguska Event took place in Russia as an asteroid exploded above Siberia, leaving 800 square miles of scorched or blown-down trees.
In 1917, singer, actor and activist Lena Horne was born in Brooklyn, N.Y.
In 1934, Adolf Hitler launched his “blood purge” of political and military rivals in Germany in what came to be known as “The Night of the Long Knives.”
In 1958, the U.S. Senate passed the Alaska statehood bill by a vote of 64-20.
In 1971, a Soviet space mission ended in tragedy when three cosmonauts aboard Soyuz 11 were found dead of asphyxiation inside their capsule after it had returned to Earth.
Fun fact
The average length of a summer road trip is about 568 miles round trip.
That’s punny
If you think swimming with dolphins is expensive, you should try swimming with sharks.
It cost me an arm and a leg.
Trending words
“Oaf:” noun; (OHF). Definition: A stupid person: boob; a big, clumsy, slow-witted person.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Lea Massari is 88. Actor Nancy Dussault is 85. Songwriter Tony Hatch is 82. Singer Glenn Shorrock is 77. Actor Leonard Whiting is 71. Jazz musician Stanley Clarke is 70. Actor David Garrison is 69. Rock musician Hal Lindes (Dire Straits) is 68. Actor-comedian David Alan Grier is 65. Actor Vincent D’Onofrio is 62. Actor Deirdre Lovejoy is 59. Actor Rupert Graves is 58. Former boxer Mike Tyson is 55. Actor Peter Outerbridge is 55. Rock musician Tom Drummond (Better Than Ezra) is 52. Actor-comedian Tony Rock (“Living Biblically”) is 52. Actor Brian Bloom is 51. Actor Monica Potter is 50. Actor Molly Parker is 49. Actor Rick Gonzalez is 42. Actor Tom Burke is 40. Actor Lizzy Caplan is 39. Actor Susannah Flood is 39. Rock musician James Adam Shelley (American Authors) is 38. Country singer Cole Swindell is 38. R&B singer Fantasia is 37. Olympic gold medal swimmer Michael Phelps is 36. Actor Sean Marquette (“The Goldbergs”) is 33.
