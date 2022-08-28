Today is Sunday, Aug. 28, the 240th day of 2022. There are 125 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Aug. 28, 1955, Emmett Till, a Black teen from Chicago, was abducted from his uncle’s home in Money, Miss., by two white men after he had supposedly whistled at a white woman; he was found brutally slain three days later.
Also on this date:
In 1862, the Second Battle of Bull Run (also known as Second Manassas) began in Prince William County, Va., during the Civil War; the result was a Confederate victory.
In 1922, the first-ever radio commercial aired on station WEAF in New York City; the 10-minute advertisement was for the Queensboro Realty Co., which had paid a fee of $100.
In 1941, Japan’s ambassador to the U.S., Kichisaburo Nomura, presented a note to President Franklin D. Roosevelt from Japan’s prime minister, Prince Fumimaro Konoye, expressing a desire for improved relations.
In 1963, more than 200,000 people listened as the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his “I Have a Dream” speech in front of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C.
Fun fact
Megacities are cities with more than 10 million people living in them.
Just for laughs
Why did the M&M go to school? He wanted to be a Smartie.
Trending words
“Vociferous:” adjective; (voh-SIF-uh-rus). Definition: People who express their feelings or opinions loudly and forcefully, as well as things, such as objections, that are expressed in such a way.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Sonny Shroyer is 87. Actor Marla Adams is 84. Actor Ken Jenkins is 82. Former Defense Secretary William S. Cohen is 82. Actor David Soul is 79. Former MLB manager and player Lou Piniella is 79. Actor Barbara Bach is 76. Actor Debra Mooney is 75. Singer Wayne Osmond (The Osmonds) is 71. Actor Daniel Stern is 65. Olympic gold medal figure skater Scott Hamilton is 64. Actor John Allen Nelson is 63. Actor Emma Samms is 62. Actor Jennifer Coolidge is 61. Movie director David Fincher is 60. Actor Amanda Tapping is 57. Country singer Shania Twain is 57. Actor Billy Boyd is 54. Actor Jack Black is 53. Actor Jason Priestley is 53. Actor Daniel Goddard (“The Young and the Restless”) is 51. Olympic gold medal swimmer Janet Evans is 51. Actor J. August Richards is 49. Rock singer-musician Max Collins (Eve 6) is 44. Actor Carly Pope is 42. Country singer Jake Owen is 41. Country singer LeAnn Rimes is 40. Actor Kelly Thiebaud is 40. Actor Alfonso Herrera is 39. Actor Sarah Roemer is 38. Actor Armie Hammer is 36. Actor Shalita Grant is 34. Country-pop singer Cassadee Pope (“The Voice”) is 33. Actor Katie Findlay is 32. Actor/singer Samuel Larsen is 31. Actor Kyle Massey is 31. Actor Quvenzhane Wallis is 19. Reality TV star Alana Thompson, AKA “Honey Boo Boo,” is 17.
