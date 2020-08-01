Today is Saturday, Aug. 1, the 214th day of 2020. There are 152 days left in the year.
On Aug. 1, 1957, the United States and Canada announced they had agreed to create the North American Air Defense Command.
Also on this date:
In 1714, Britain’s Queen Anne died at age 49; she was succeeded by George I.
In 1907, the U.S. Army Signal Corps established an aeronautical division, the forerunner of the U.S. Air Force.
In 1912, the U.S. Marine Corps’ first pilot, 1st Lt. Alfred A. Cunningham, went on his first solo flight as he took off in a Burgess/Curtis Hydroplane from Marblehead Harbor in Massachusetts.
In 1914, Germany declared war on Russia at the onset of World War I.
In 1936, the Olympics opened in Berlin with a ceremony presided over by Adolf Hitler.
In 1944, an uprising broke out in Warsaw, Poland, against Nazi occupation; the revolt lasted two months before collapsing.
In 1966, Charles Joseph Whitman, 25, went on an armed rampage at the University of Texas in Austin that killed 14 people, most of whom were shot by Whitman while he was perched in the clock tower of the main campus building. (Whitman, who had also slain his wife and mother hours earlier, was finally gunned down by police.)
In 1981, the rock music video channel MTV made its debut.
Cheese is the most stolen food in the world.
Fairy bread is a childhood staple in Australia. This brightly colored, open-faced sugar sandwich is just sugar sprinkles slathered on white, buttered bread.
“Funeralize:” transitive verb. Definition: To hold a funeral or memorial service for.
