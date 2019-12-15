Today in Sunday, Dec. 15, the 349th day of 2019. There are 16 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Dec. 15, 1965, two U.S. manned spacecraft, Gemini 6 and Gemini 7, maneuvered within 10 feet of each other while in orbit around the Earth.
Also on this date:
In 1612, German Astronomer Simon Marius was the first recorded to observe the Andromeda galaxy through a telescope.
In 1791, In the U.S., the first 10 amendments to the Constitution, known as the Bill of Rights, went into effect following ratification by the state of Virginia.
In 1840, Napoleon Bonaparte received a French state funeral in Paris 19 years after his death.
In 1877, Thomas Edison patented the phonograph.
In 1938, U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt presided over the ground-breaking ceremonies for the Jefferson Memorial in Washington, D.C.
In 1966, Walter Elias “Walt” Disney died in Los Angeles at the age of 65.
In 1973, The American Psychiatric Association declared that homosexuality is not a mental illness.
In 1981, The U.S. Congress passed a $200 billion spending bill. At the time it was the largest in U.S. history.
In 1992, El Salvador’s government and leftist guerrilla leaders formally declared the end of the country’s 12-year civil war.
In 1996, Boeing Co. announced plans to pay $13.3 billion to acquire rival aircraft manufacturer McDonnell Douglas Corp.
In 2000, the Chernobyl atomic power plant in Kiev, Ukraine, was shut down.
Fun fact
The house where Bill Gates lives was designed using a Macintosh computer.
Just for laughs
A doctor told his patient, “There’s good news and bad news. The bad news is, you have partial short-term memory loss.”
The patient said, “Oh no, Doctor. What’s the bad news?”
Trending words
“Age:” noun. Definition 1: The time of life at which some particular qualification, power, or capacity arises or rests, or one of the stages of life. Definition 2: The length of an existence extending from the beginning to any given time; lifetime or an advanced stage of life. Definition 3: A period of time dominated by a central figure or prominent feature.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
American theoretical physicist and mathematician Freeman Dyson Is 96. Film director, screenwriter Julie Taymor is 67. Model, actress Kim Porter is 48. Former National Football League player Rodney Harrison is 47. Actress Cassandra Harris is 44. Actor Geoff Stults is 42. Actor Adam Brody is 40. Actress Michelle Dockery is 38. Actor Charlie Cox is 37. Rock singer Ronnie Radke (Falling in Reverse) is 36. National Basketball Association player Jahlil Okafor is 24.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.