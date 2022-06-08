Today is Wednesday, June 8, the 159th day of 2022. There are 206 days left in the year.
Today in history
On June 8, 1864, Abraham Lincoln was nominated for another term as president during the National Union (Republican) Party’s convention in Baltimore.
Also on this date:
In A.D. 632, the prophet Muhammad died in Medina.
In 1867, modern American architect Frank Lloyd Wright was born in Richland Center, Wis.
In 1966, a merger was announced between the National and American Football Leagues, to take effect in 1970.
In 1967, during the six-day Middle East war, 34 American servicemen were killed when Israel attacked the USS Liberty, a Navy intelligence-gathering ship in the Mediterranean Sea. (Israel later said the Liberty had been mistaken for an Egyptian vessel.)
In 1968, authorities announced the capture in London of James Earl Ray, the suspected assassin of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
In 2008, the average price of regular gas crept up to $4 a gallon.
Fun fact
One of the biggest dinosaurs was the Argentinosaurus, weighing approximately 150 tons and up to 98 feet long.
That’s punny
Why did the banana go to the emergency room? It wasn’t peeling well.
Trending words
“Meld:” verb; (MELD). Definition: To blend or mix together.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Millicent Martin is 88. Actor James Darren is 86. Singer Nancy Sinatra is 82. Singer Chuck Negron is 80. Musician Boz Scaggs is 78. Author Sara Paretsky is 75. Actor Sonia Braga is 72. Actor Kathy Baker is 72. Rock singer Bonnie Tyler is 71. Actor Griffin Dunne is 67. “Dilbert” creator Scott Adams is 65. Actor-director Keenen Ivory Wayans is 64. Singer Mick Hucknall (Simply Red) is 62. Musician Nick Rhodes (Duran Duran) is 60. R&B singer Doris Pearson (Five Star) is 56. Actor Julianna Margulies is 55. Actor Dan Futterman is 55. Actor David Sutcliffe is 53. Actor Kent Faulcon is 52. R&B singer Nicci Gilbert is 52. Actor Kelli Williams is 52. Actor Mark Feuerstein is 51. Actor Eion Bailey is 46. Former tennis player Lindsay Davenport is 46. Rapper Ye (formerly Kanye West) is 45. TV personality-actress Maria Menounos is 44. Country singer-songwriter Sturgill Simpson is 44. Blues-rock musician Derek Trucks (The Derek Trucks Band) is 43. Rock singer Alex Band (The Calling) is 41. Folk-bluegrass singer-musician Sara Watkins (Nickel Creek, I’m With Her) is 41. Former tennis player Kim Clijsters is 39. Actor Torrey DeVitto is 38. Tennis player Jelena Ostapenko is 25. U.S. Olympic track gold medalist Athing Mu is 20.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.