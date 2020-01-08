Today is Wednesday, Jan. 8, the eighth day of 2020. There are 358 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Jan. 8, 1815, the last major engagement of the War of 1812 came to an end as U.S. forces defeated the British in the Battle of New Orleans, not having gotten word of the signing of a peace treaty.
Also on this date:
In 1918, President Woodrow Wilson outlined his Fourteen Points for lasting peace after World War I. ... Mississippi became the first state to ratify the 18th Amendment to the Constitution, which established Prohibition.
In 1935, rock ’n’ roll legend Elvis Presley was born in Tupelo, Miss.
In 1964, President Lyndon B. Johnson, in his State of the Union address, declared an “unconditional war on poverty in America.”
In 1968, the Otis Redding single “(Sittin’ On) The Dock of the Bay” was released on the Volt label almost a month after the singer’s death in a plane crash.
In 1987, for the first time, the Dow Jones industrial average closed above 2,000, ending the day at 2,002.25.
Fun fact
50 tons of trash is expected after each Times Square New Year’s Eve Bash. It typically takes 12-16 hours to clean up after the event.
That’s punny
Don’t be worried about your smartphone or TV spying on you. Your vacuum cleaner has been gathering dirt on you for years.
Trending words
“Cosmeticize:” verb; (kahz-MET-uh-syze). Definition: To make (something unpleasant or ugly) superficially attractive.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor-comedian Larry Storch is 97. CBS newsman Charles Osgood is 87. Singer Shirley Bassey is 83. Game show host Bob Eubanks is 82. Country-gospel singer Cristy Lane is 80. Rhythm-and-blues singer Anthony Gourdine (Little Anthony and the Imperials) is 79. Actress Yvette Mimieux is 78. Singer Juanita Cowart Motley (The Marvelettes) is 76. Actress Kathleen Noone is 75. Rock musician Robby Krieger (The Doors) is 74. Movie director John McTiernan is 69. Actress Harriet Sansom Harris is 65. Actor Ron Cephas Jones is 63. Singer-songwriter Ron Sexsmith is 56. Actress Michelle Forbes is 55. Actress Maria Pitillo is 54. Singer R. Kelly is 53. Rock musician Jeff Abercrombie (Fuel) is 51. Actress Ami Dolenz is 51. Reggae singer Sean Paul is 47. Actor Donnell Turner is 47. Country singer Tift Merritt is 45. Actress-rock singer Jenny Lewis is 44. Actress Amber Benson is 43. Actor Scott Whyte is 42. Singer-songwriter Erin McCarley is 41. Actress Sarah Polley is 41. Actress Rachel Nichols is 40. Actress Gaby Hoffman is 38. Rock musician Disashi Lumumbo-Kasongo (Gym Class Heroes) is 37. Actress Cynthia Erivo is 33. Actor Freddie Stroma is 33.
