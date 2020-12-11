Today is Friday, Dec. 11, the 346th day of 2020. There are 20 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Dec. 11, 1936, Britain’s King Edward VIII abdicated the throne so he could marry American divorcee Wallis Warfield Simpson; his brother, Prince Albert, became King George VI.
Also on this date:
In 1816, Indiana became the 19th state.
In 1844, the first experimental use of an inhaled anesthetic in dentistry took place as Dr. Horace Wells of Hartford, Conn., under the influence of nitrous oxide, had a colleague extract one of his teeth.
In 1941, Germany and Italy declared war on the United States; the U.S. responded in kind.
In 1946, the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) was established.
In 1964, singer-songwriter Sam Cooke was shot to death by a motel manager in Los Angeles; he was 33.
In 1972, Apollo 17’s lunar module landed on the moon with astronauts Eugene Cernan and Harrison Schmitt aboard; they became the last two men to date to step onto the lunar surface.
In 1997, more than 150 countries agreed at a global warming conference in Kyoto, Japan, to control the Earth’s greenhouse gases.
Fun fact
The Earl of Sandwich, John Montagu, who lived in the 1700s, reportedly invented the sandwich so he wouldn’t have to leave his gambling table to eat.
Fitness factoids
1. Hiking builds strength in the glutes, quadriceps, hamstrings, and the muscles in the hips and lower legs.
2. Hiking improves balance.
3. Walking is a weight-bearing exercise that boosts bone density.
Trending words
“Paucity:” noun; (PAW-suh-tee). Definition: Smallness of number, fewness, smallness of quantity: dearth.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Jean-Louis Trintignant is 90. Actor Rita Moreno is 89. Actor Donna Mills is 80. Former Sen. Max Baucus, D-Mont., is 79. Former U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry is 77. Singer Brenda Lee is 76. Actor Lynda Day George is 76. Music producer Tony Brown is 74. Actor Teri Garr is 73. Movie director Susan Seidelman is 69. Actor Bess Armstrong is 67. Singer Jermaine Jackson is 66. Rock musician Mike Mesaros (The Smithereens) is 63. Rock musician Nikki Sixx (Motley Crue) is 62. Rock musician Darryl Jones (The Rolling Stones) is 59. Actor Ben Browder is 58. Singer-musician Justin Currie (Del Amitri) is 56. Rock musician David Schools (Hard Working Americans, Gov’t Mule, Widespread Panic) is 56. Actor Gary Dourdan is 54. Actor-comedian Mo’Nique is 53. Actor Max Martini is 51. Rapper-actor Mos Def is 47. Actor Rider Strong is 41. Actor Karla Souza is 34. Actor Hailee Steinfeld is 24.
