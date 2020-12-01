Today is Tuesday, Dec. 1, the 336th day of 2020. There are 30 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Dec. 1, 1955, Rosa Parks, a Black seamstress, was arrested after refusing to give up her seat to a white man on a Montgomery, Ala., city bus; the incident sparked a year-long boycott of the buses by Blacks.
Also on this date:
In 1860, the Charles Dickens novel “Great Expectations” was first published in weekly serial form.
In 1862, President Abraham Lincoln sent his Second Annual Message to Congress, in which he called for the abolition of slavery, and went on to say, “Fellow-citizens, we can not escape history. We of this Congress and this Administration will be remembered in spite of ourselves.”
In 1942, during World War II, nationwide gasoline rationing went into effect in the United States; the goal was not so much to save on gas, but to conserve rubber (as in tires) that was desperately needed for the war effort.
Fun fact
The Great Wall of China is held together by sticky rice mortar. Around the year 500 A.D., the Chinese started mixing sticky rice soup with slaked lime to make very strong and weather resistant mortar.
Riddle me this
I have keys but no doors. I have space but no rooms, I allow you to enter but you are never able to leave. What am I?
Spoiler alert — answer below the birthdays.
Trending words
“Beaver moon:” noun. Definition: The first full moon of November.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor-director Woody Allen is 85. World Golf Hall of Famer Lee Trevino is 81. Singer Dianne Lennon (0The Lennon Sisters) is 81. Country musician Casey Van Beek (The Tractors) is 78. Television producer David Salzman is 77. Rock singer-musician Eric Bloom (Blue Oyster Cult) is 76. Rock musician John Densmore (The Doors) is 76. Actor-singer Bette Midler is 75. Singer Gilbert O’Sullivan is 74. Former child actor Keith Thibodeaux (“I Love Lucy”) is 70. Actor Treat Williams is 69. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., is 68. Country singer Kim Richey is 64. Actor Charlene Tilton is 62. Actor-model Carol Alt is 60. Actor Jeremy Northam is 59. Actor Katherine LaNasa is 54. Producer-director Andrew Adamson is 54. Actor Nestor Carbonell is 53. Actor Golden Brooks is 50. Actor-comedian Sarah Silverman is 50. Singer Sarah Masen is 45. Rock musician Brad Delson (Linkin Park) is 43. Actor Nate Torrence is 43. Rock/Christian music singer-songwriter Mat Kearney is 42. Actor Riz Ahmed (“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”) is 38. Actor Charles Michael Davis is 36. Actor Ilfenesh Hadera is 35. R&B singer-actor Janelle Monae is 35. Actor Ashley Monique Clark is 32. Pop-rock-rap singer Tyler Joseph (Twenty One Pilots) is 32. Actor Zoe Kravitz is 32. Pop singer Nico Sereba (Nico & Vinz) is 30. Actor Jackson Nicoll is 17.
Riddle answer: A keyboard.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.