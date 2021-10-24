Today is Sunday, Oct. 24, the 297th day of 2021. There are 68 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Oct. 24, 1940, the 40-hour work week went into effect under the Fair Labor Standards Act of 1938.
Also on this date:
In 1648, the Peace of Westphalia ended the Thirty Years War and effectively destroyed the Holy Roman Empire.
In 1861, the first transcontinental telegraph message was sent by Chief Justice Stephen J. Field, of California, from San Francisco to President Abraham Lincoln in Washington, D.C., over a line built by the Western Union Telegraph Co.
In 1931, the George Washington Bridge, connecting New York and New Jersey, was officially dedicated (it opened to traffic the next day).
In 1945, the United Nations officially came into existence as its charter took effect.
In 1962, a naval quarantine of Cuba ordered by President John F. Kennedy went into effect during the missile crisis.
In 1972, Hall of Famer Jackie Robinson, who’d broken Major League Baseball’s modern-era color barrier in 1947, died in Stamford, Conn., at age 53.
In 1989, former television evangelist Jim Bakker was sentenced by a judge in Charlotte, N.C., to 45 years in prison for fraud and conspiracy. (The sentence was later reduced to eight years; it was further reduced to four for good behavior.)
Fun fact
“Jack o’lanterns” come from the Irish legend of Stingy Jack.
Just for laughs
Once upon a time, there lived a king who was only 12 inches tall. ... He was a terrible king, but he made a great ruler.
—@dadsaysjokes
Trending words
“Devotion:” noun; (dih-VOH-shun). Definition: Being dedicated or loyal, or expressing dedication or loyalty.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Rock musician Bill Wyman is 85. Actor F. Murray Abraham is 82. Movie director-screenwriter David S. Ward is 76. Actor Kevin Kline is 74. Congressman and former NAACP President Kweisi Mfume is 73. Actor Doug Davidson is 67. Actor B.D. Wong is 61. Actor Zahn McClarnon is 55. Singer Michael Trent (Americana duo Shovels & Rope) is 44. Rock musician Ben Gillies (Silverchair) is 42. Singer-actor Monica Arnold is 41. Actor-comedian Casey Wilson is 41. R&B singer, actor and “The Real” co-host Adrienne Bailon Houghton is 38. Actor Tim Pocock is 36. R&B singer-rapper-actor Drake is 35. Actor Shenae Grimes is 32. Actor Eliza Taylor is 32. Actor Ashton Sanders (“Moonlight”) is 26. Olympic gold medal gymnast Kyla Ross is 25. Actor Hudson Yang is 18.
thought: “I decided I can’t pay a person to rewind time, so I may as well get over it.” — Tennis player Serena Williams (1981-)