Today in history
On Jan. 28, 1973, a cease-fire officially went into effect in the Vietnam War, a day after the signing of the Paris Peace Accords by the United States, North Vietnam and South Vietnam.
Also on this date:
In 1547, England’s King Henry VIII died; he was succeeded by his 9-year-old son, Edward VI.
In 1813, the novel “Pride and Prejudice” by Jane Austen was first published anonymously in London.
In 1915, the United States Coast Guard was created as President Woodrow Wilson signed a bill merging the Life-Saving Service and Revenue Cutter Service.
In 1916, Louis D. Brandeis was nominated by President Woodrow Wilson to the Supreme Court; Brandeis became the court’s first Jewish member.
In 1922, 98 people were killed when the roof of the Knickerbocker Theatre in Washington, D.C., collapsed under the weight of nearly two feet of snow.
In 1945, during World War II, Allied supplies began reaching China over the newly reopened Burma Road.
In 1956, Elvis Presley made his first national TV appearance on “Stage Show,” a CBS program hosted by Tommy and Jimmy Dorsey.
Fun fact
A dime has 118 ridges on its edge.
They eat what?!
In Colombia, a popular snack is hot chocolate and cheese; most will dip a slab of white cheese into a mug of hot chocolate to get the full effect.
Trending words
“Marginalia:” noun; (mahr-juh-NAY-lee-uh). Definition: Notes or other marks written in the margins of a text, and to nonessential matters or items.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Alan Alda is 87. Actor Susan Howard is 81. Actor Marthe Keller is 78. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., is 76. Actor-singer Barbi Benton is 73. Evangelical pastor Rick Warren is 69. Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy is 68. Actor Harley Jane Kozak is 66. Rock singer Sam Phillips is 61. Rock musician Dan Spitz is 60. Gospel singer Marvin Sapp is 56. Singer Sarah McLachlan is 55. Rapper Rakim is 55. DJ Muggs (Cypress Hill) is 55. Actor Kathryn Morris is 54. is 53. R&B singer Anthony Hamilton is 52. Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett is 51. Singer Monifah is 51. Actor Gillian Vigman is 51. Retired MLB All-Star Jermaine Dye is 49. Actor Terri Conn is 48. Singer Joey Fatone Jr. (’N Sync) is 46. Rapper Rick Ross is 46. Actor Rosamund Pike is 44. Actor Angelique Cabral is 44. Singer Nick Carter (Backstreet Boys) is 43. Actor Vinny Chhibber is 43. Actor Elijah Wood is 42. Rapper J. Cole is 38. Actor Alexandra Krosney is 35. Actor Yuri Sardarov is 35. Actor Ariel Winter is 25.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.
thought: “What is right to be done cannot be done too soon.” — Author Jane Austen (1775-1817)
