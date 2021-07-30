Today is Friday, July 30, the 211th day of 2021. There are 154 days left in the year.
Today in history
On July 30, 1965, President Lyndon B. Johnson signed a measure creating Medicare, which began operating the following year.
Also on this date:
In 1864, during the Civil War, Union forces tried to take Petersburg, Va., by exploding a gunpowder-laden mine shaft beneath Confederate defense lines; the attack failed.
In 1908, the first round-the-world automobile race, which had begun in New York in February, ended in Paris with the drivers of the American car, a Thomas Flyer, declared the winners over teams from Germany and Italy.
In 1945, the Portland class heavy cruiser USS Indianapolis, having just delivered components of the atomic bomb to Tinian in the Mariana Islands, was torpedoed by a Japanese submarine; only 317 out of nearly 1,200 men survived.
Fun fact
Green sea urchin are often found covering themselves with the shells of hermit crabs, rocks, and other debris. Scientists don’t fully understand why they do so.
Fitness factoids
1. The brain uses 20 percent of the energy produced by the body.
2. Oily fish is a rich source of omega-3.
3. Neurotransmitters in the brain, which regulate our moods, are made from amino acids.
Trending words
“Urbane:” adjective; (er-BAYN). Definition: Notably polite or polished in manner.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Former Major League Baseball Commissioner Bud Selig is 87. Blues musician Buddy Guy is 85. Movie director Peter Bogdanovich is 82. Feminist activist Eleanor Smeal is 82. Former U.S. Rep. Patricia Schroeder is 81. Singer Paul Anka is 80. Jazz musician David Sanborn is 76. Former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger is 74. Actor William Atherton is 74. Actor Jean Reno is 73. Blues singer-musician Otis Taylor is 73. Actor Frank Stallone is 71. Actor Ken Olin is 67. Actor Delta Burke is 65. Law professor Anita Hill is 65. Singer-songwriter Kate Bush is 63. Country singer Neal McCoy is 63. Actor Richard Burgi is 63. Movie director Richard Linklater is 61. Actor Laurence Fishburne is 60. Actor Lisa Kudrow is 58. Country musician Dwayne O’Brien is 58. Actor Vivica A. Fox is 57. Actor Terry Crews is 53. Actor Simon Baker is 52. Actor Donnie Keshawarz is 52. Actor Tom Green is 50. Rock musician Brad Hargreaves (Third Eye Blind) is 50. Actor Christine Taylor is 50. Actor-comedian Dean Edwards is 48. Actor Hilary Swank is 47. Olympic gold medal beach volleyball player Misty May-Treanor is 44. Actor Jaime Pressly is 44. Alt-country singer-musician Seth Avett is 41. Actor April Bowlby is 41. Former soccer player Hope Solo is 40. Actor Yvonne Strahovski is 39. Actor Martin Starr is 39. Actor Gina Rodriguez is 37. Actor Nico Tortorella is 33. Actor Joey King is 22.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.