Today is Sunday, Feb. 23, the 54th day of 2020. There are 312 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Feb. 23, 1945, during World War II, U.S. Marines on Iwo Jima captured Mount Suribachi, where they raised two American flags (the second flag-raising was captured in the iconic Associated Press photograph.)
Also on this date:
In 1822, Boston was granted a charter to incorporate as a city.
In 1836, the siege of the Alamo began in San Antonio, Texas.
In 1848, the sixth president of the United States, John Quincy Adams, died in Washington D.C., at age 80.
In 1861, President-elect Abraham Lincoln arrived secretly in Washington to take office, following word of a possible assassination plot in Baltimore.
In 1870, Mississippi was readmitted to the Union.
In 1903, President Theodore Roosevelt signed an agreement with Cuba to lease the area around Guantanamo Bay to the United States.
In 1942, the first shelling of the U.S. mainland during World War II occurred as a Japanese submarine fired on an oil refinery near Santa Barbara, Calif., causing little damage.
In 1954, the first mass inoculation of schoolchildren against polio using the Salk vaccine began in Pittsburgh as about 5,000 students were vaccinated.
In 1965, film comedian Stan Laurel, 74, died in Santa Monica, Calif.
Fun fact
You have about 17,000 touch receptors in each of your hands.
Just for laughs
You don’t need a parachute to go skydiving. You need a parachute to go skydiving twice.
Trending words
“Eradicate:” verb; (ih-RAD-uh-kayt). Definition: To do away with as completely as if by pulling up by the roots, or to pull up by the roots.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Fred Biletnikoff is 77. Author John Sandford is 76. Country-rock musician Rusty Young is 74. Actress Patricia Richardson is 69. Former NFL player Ed “Too Tall” Jones is 69. Rock musician Brad Whitford (Aerosmith) is 68. Singer Howard Jones is 65. Rock musician Michael Wilton (Queensryche) is 58. Country singer Dusty Drake is 56. Actress Kristin Davis is 55. Tennis player Helena Sukova is 55. Actor Marc Price is 52. TV personality/businessman Daymond John (“Shark Tank”) is 51. Actress Niecy Nash is 50. Rock musician Jeff Beres (Sister Hazel) is 49. Country singer Steve Holy is 48. Rock musician Lasse Johansson (The Cardigans) is 47. Film and theater composer Robert Lopez is 45. Actress Kelly Macdonald is 44. Rapper Residente (Calle 13) is 42. Actor Josh Gad is 39. Actress Emily Blunt is 37. Actor Aziz Ansari is 37. Actor Tye White (“Greenleaf”) is 34. Actress Dakota Fanning is 26.
