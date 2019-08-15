Today is Thursday, Aug. 15, the 227th day of 2019. There are 138 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Aug. 15, 1971, President Richard Nixon announced a 90-day freeze on wages, prices and rents.
Also on this date:
In 1945, in a pre-recorded radio address, Japan’s Emperor Hirohito announced that his country had accepted terms of surrender for ending World War II.
In 1961, as workers began constructing a Berlin Wall made of concrete, East German soldier Conrad Schumann leapt to freedom over a tangle of barbed wire in a scene captured in a famous photograph.
In 1969, the Woodstock Music and Art Fair opened in upstate New York.
In 1995, the Justice Department agreed to pay $3.1 million to white separatist Randy Weaver and his family to settle their claims over the killing of Weaver’s wife and son during a 1992 siege by federal agents at Ruby Ridge, Idaho.
Fun fact
The full name of the famous Chuck E. Cheese’s mouse is Charles Entertainment Cheese.
Record setters
After gathering a total of 633 divers at Deerfield Beach International Fishing Pier, the company set the record for largest underwater clean up in 24 hours — successfully removing debris that consisted of fishing line, garbage, and even larger materials, such as boat ladders and barbells, which previously laid beneath the water’s surface.
Guinness World Records
Trending words
“Freddo:” adjective or adverb; (fred·do). Definition: Cold, passionless: used as a direction in music.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actress Abby Dalton is 87. Actress Lori Nelson is 86. Civil rights activist Vernon Jordan is 84. Actor Jim Dale is 84. Actress Pat Priest is 83. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer is 81. U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., is 81. Musician Pete York (Spencer Davis Group) is 77. Author-journalist Linda Ellerbee is 75. Songwriter Jimmy Webb is 73. Rock singer-musician Tom Johnston (The Doobie Brothers) is 71. Actress Phyllis Smith is 70. Britain’s Princess Anne is 69. Actress Tess Harper is 69. Actor Larry Mathews is 64. Actor Zeljko Ivanek is 62. Actor-comedian Rondell Sheridan is 61. Philanthropist Melinda Gates is 55. Country singer Angela Rae (Wild Horses) is 53. Actor Peter Hermann is 52. Actress Debra Messing is 51. Actor Anthony Anderson is 49. Actor Ben Affleck is 47. Actress Natasha Henstridge is 45. Actress Nicole Paggi is 42. Christian rock musician Tim Foreman (Switchfoot) is 41. Actress Emily Kinney is 35. Figure skater Jennifer Kirk is 35. Actress Courtney Hope is 30. Rock singer Joe Jonas (The Jonas Brothers) is 30. Actor-singer Carlos PenaVega is 30. Actress Jennifer Lawrence is 29.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.