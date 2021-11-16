Today is Tuesday, Nov. 16, the 320th day of 2021. There are 45 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Nov. 16, 1914, the newly created Federal Reserve Banks opened in 12 cities.
Also on this date:
In 1907, Oklahoma became the 46th state of the union.
In 1933, the United States and the Soviet Union established diplomatic relations.
In 1981, the Senate confirmed Dr. C. Everett Koop to be surgeon general. Oscar-winning actor William Holden, 63, was found dead in his Santa Monica, Calif., apartment.
In 1982, an agreement was announced in the 57th day of a strike by National Football League players.
In 1991, former Louisiana governor Edwin Edwards won a landslide victory in his bid to return to office, defeating State Rep. David Duke, a former Ku Klux Klan leader.
Fun fact
A group of frogs is known as an army, chorus or colony.
Riddle me this
Every night I’m told what to do, and each morning I do what I’m told. But I still don’t escape your scold. What am I?
Spoiler alert — answer below the birthdays.
Trending words
“Qualm:” noun; (KWAHM). Definition: Feelings of uneasiness about whether something is right or wrong.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Clu Gulager is 93. Journalist Elizabeth Drew is 86. Blues musician W.C. Clark is 82. Actor Joanna Pettet is 79. Actor Steve Railsback is 76. Actor David Leisure is 71. Actor Miguel Sandoval is 70. Actor Marg Helgenberger is 63. Rock musician Mani is 59. Former pro tennis player Zina Garrison is 58. Former MLB All-Star pitcher Dwight Gooden is 57. Jazz singer Diana Krall is 57. Actor Harry Lennix is 57. Rock musician Dave Kushner (Velvet Revolver) is 55. Actor Lisa Bonet is 54. Actor Tammy Lauren is 53. R&B singer Bryan Abrams (Color Me Badd) is 52. Actor Martha Plimpton is 51. Actor Michael Irby is 49. Actor Missi Pyle is 49. Rock musician Corey McCormick (Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real) is 45. Olympic gold medal figure skater Oksana Baiul is 44. Actor Maggie Gyllenhaal is 44. Pop singer Trevor Penick is 42. Former NBA player Amare Stoudemire is 39. Actor Kimberly J. Brown is 37. Rock singer Siva Kaneswaran (The Wanted) is 33. Actor-comedian Pete Davidson (“Saturday Night Live”) is 28. Actor Casey Moss is 28. Actor Noah Gray-Cabey is 26.
Riddle answer: Alarm clock.
