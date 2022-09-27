Today is Tuesday, Sept. 27, the 270th day of 2022. There are 95 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Sept. 27, 1996, in Afghanistan, the Taliban, a band of former seminary students, drove the government of President Burhanuddin Rabbani out of Kabul, captured the capital and executed former leader Najibullah.
Also on this date:
In 1779, John Adams was named by Congress to negotiate the Revolutionary War’s peace terms with Britain.
In 1825, the first locomotive to haul a passenger train was operated by George Stephenson in England.
In 1854, the first great disaster involving an Atlantic Ocean passenger vessel occurred when the steamship SS Arctic sank off Newfoundland; of the more than 400 people on board, only 86 survived.
In 1928, the United States said it was recognizing the Nationalist Chinese government.
In 1939, Warsaw, Poland, surrendered after weeks of resistance to invading forces from Nazi Germany and the Soviet Union during World War II.
In 1956, Olympic track and field gold medalist and Hall of Fame golfer Babe Didrikson Zaharias died in Galveston, Texas, at age 45.
Fun fact
The Japanese word “Tsundoku” refers to buying a lot of books that pile up but never get read.
Riddle me this
What kind of animals can jump higher than a house?
Spoiler alert — answer below the birthdays.
Trending words
“Caucus:” noun; (KAW-kus). Definition: A meeting of members of a political party for the purpose of choosing candidates for an election, or a group of people who meet to discuss a particular issue or to work together for a shared, usually political goal.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Singer-musician Randy Bachman (Bachman-Turner Overdrive) is 79. Baseball Hall of Famer Mike Schmidt is 73. Rock singer Stephan Jenkins (Third Eye Blind) is 58. Former Democratic National Chairwoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz is 56. Actor Patrick Muldoon is 54. Singer Mark Calderon is 52. Actor Amanda Detmer is 51. Actor Gwyneth Paltrow is 50. Actor Indira Varma is 49. Rock singer Brad Arnold (3 Doors Down) is 44. Christian rock musician Grant Brandell (Underoath) is 41. Actor Anna Camp is 40. Rapper Lil’ Wayne is 40. Singer Avril Lavigne is 38. Bluegrass singer/musician Sierra Hull is 31. Actor Sam Lerner is 30. Actor Ames McNamara is 15.
Riddle answer: All kinds of animals. Houses can’t jump.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.
