Today is Thursday, July 15, the 196th day of 2021. There are 169 days left in the year.
Today in history
On July 15, 1916, Boeing Co., originally known as Pacific Aero Products Co., was founded in Seattle.
Also on this date:
In 1870, Georgia became the last Confederate state to be readmitted to the Union. Manitoba entered confederation as the fifth Canadian province.
In 1918, the Second Battle of the Marne, resulting in an Allied victory, began during World War I.
In 1975, three American astronauts blasted off aboard an Apollo spaceship hours after two Soviet cosmonauts were launched aboard a Soyuz spacecraft for a mission that included a linkup of the two ships in orbit.
Fun fact
A “cattalo” or “beefalo” is a cross breed between a cow and a bison. They were first intentionally crossbred in the mid-19th century
Record setters
The largest swimwear fashion show consisted of 502 people and was achieved June 23, 2015, by Huludao Municipal Government in Huludao, Liaoning, China.
Guinness World Records
Trending words
“Shibboleth:” noun; (SHIB-uh-luth). Definition 1: A word or saying used by adherents of a party, sect, or belief and usually regarded by others as empty of real meaning: a widely held belief, truism or platitude. Definition 2: A use of language regarded as distinctive of a particular group; a custom or usage regarded as distinguishing one group from others.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s Birthdays
Actor Patrick Wayne is 82. R&B singer Millie Jackson is 77. Rock singer-musician Peter Lewis (Moby Grape) is 76. Singer Linda Ronstadt is 75. Rock musician Artimus Pyle is 73. Arianna Huffington, co-founder of The Huffington Post, is 71. Actor Celia Imrie is 69. Actor Terry O’Quinn is 69. Rock singer-musician David Pack is 69. Rock musician Marky Ramone is 69. Rock musician Joe Satriani is 65. Country singer-songwriter Mac McAnally is 64. Model Kim Alexis is 61. Actor Willie Aames is 61. Actor-director Forest Whitaker is 60. Actor Lolita Davidovich is 60. Actor Shari Headley is 58. Actor Brigitte Nielsen is 58. Rock musician Jason Bonham is 55. Actor Amanda Foreman is 55. R&B singer Stokley (Mint Condition) is 54. Actor-comedian Eddie Griffin is 53. Actor Reggie Hayes is 52. Actor-screenwriter Jim Rash is 50. Rock musician John Dolmayan is 49. Actor Scott Foley is 49. Actor Brian Austin Green is 48. Rapper Jim Jones is 45. Actor Diane Kruger is 45. Actor Lana Parrilla is 44. Rock musician Ray Toro (My Chemical Romance) is 44. Actor Laura Benanti is 42. Actor Travis Fimmel is 42. Actor Taylor Kinney is 40. Actor Iain Armitage (“Big Little Lies” “Young Sheldon”) is 13.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.