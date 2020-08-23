Today is Sunday, Aug. 23, the 236th day of 2020. There are 130 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Aug. 23, 1939, Nazi Germany and the Soviet Union agreed to a non-aggression treaty, the Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact, in Moscow.
Also on this date:
In 1754, France’s King Louis XVI was born at Versailles.
In 1775, Britain’s King George III proclaimed the American colonies to be in a state of “open and avowed rebellion.”
In 1912, actor, dancer, director and choreographer Gene Kelly was born Eugene Curran Kelly in Pittsburgh.
In 1914, Japan declared war against Germany in World War I.
In 1927, amid worldwide protests, Italian-born anarchists Nicola Sacco and Bartolomeo Vanzetti were executed in Boston for the murders of two men during a 1920 robbery. (On the 50th anniversary of their executions, then-Massachusetts Gov. Michael Dukakis issued a proclamation that Sacco and Vanzetti had been unfairly tried and convicted.)
In 1973, a bank robbery-turned-hostage-taking began in Stockholm, Sweden; the four hostages ended up empathizing with their captors, a psychological condition now referred to as “Stockholm Syndrome.”
Fun fact
Water buffalo can reach between 5 to 6.2 feet in height, and weigh between 1,500 and 2,650 pounds.
Just for laughs
I like to imagine that the guy who invented the umbrella was going to call it the brella. But he hesitated.
@dadsaysjokes
Trending words
“Cognizable:” adjective; (KAHG-nuh-zuh-bul). Definition: Capable of being judicially heard and determined, or capable of being known.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Vera Miles is 90. Actor Barbara Eden is 89. Political satirist Mark Russell is 88. Pro Football Hall of Famer Sonny Jurgensen is 86. Actor Richard Sanders is 80. Ballet dancer Patricia McBride is 78. Former Surgeon General Antonia Novello is 76. Pro Football Hall of Famer Rayfield Wright is 75. Country singer Rex Allen Jr. is 73. Actor David Robb is 73. Singer Linda Thompson is 73. Actor Shelley Long is 71. Actor-singer Rick Springfield is 71. Queen Noor of Jordan is 69. Actor-producer Mark Hudson is 69. Actor Skipp Sudduth is 64. Retired MLB All-Star pitcher Mike Boddicker is 63. Rock musician Dean DeLeo (Army of Anyone; Stone Temple Pilots) is 59. Country musician Ira Dean (Trick Pony) is 51. Actor Jay Mohr is 50. Actor Ray Park is 46. Actor Scott Caan is 44. Country singer Shelly Fairchild is 43. Rock singer Julian Casablancas (The Strokes) is 42. Actor Joanne Froggatt is 40. Actor Jaime Lee Kirchner is 39. Neo-soul musician Actor Annie Ilonzeh is 37. Dance musician Sky Blu is 34. Actor Kimberly Matula is 32. Basketball player Jeremy Lin is 32.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.