Today is Saturday, Jan. 4, the fourth day of 2020. There are 362 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Jan. 4, 1964, Pope Paul VI began a visit to the Holy Land, the first papal pilgrimage of its kind.
Also on this date:
In 1809, Louis Braille, inventor of the Braille raised-dot reading system for the blind, was born in Coupvray, France.
In 1896, Utah was admitted as the 45th state.
In 1861, Alabama seized a federal arsenal at Mount Vernon near Mobile.
In 1904, the U.S. Supreme Court, in Gonzalez v. Williams, ruled that Puerto Ricans were not aliens and could enter the United States freely; however, the court stopped short of declaring them citizens. (Puerto Ricans received U.S. citizenship in March 1917.)
In 1935, President Franklin D. Roosevelt, in his State of the Union address, called for legislation to provide assistance for the jobless, elderly, impoverished children and the handicapped.
In 1974, President Richard Nixon refused to hand over tape recordings and documents subpoenaed by the Senate Watergate Committee.
Fun fact
The Earth is closest to the sun during the winter.
They eat what?!
Jellied eels are a classic dish in London. The dish consists of chopped eels boiled in a spiced stock that is allowed to cool and set, forming a jelly. It is eaten cold.
Trending words
“Evergreen:” adjective; (EV-er-green). Definition 1: Having foliage that remains green and functional through more than one growing season, or retaining freshness or interest: perennial. Definition 2: Universally and continually relevant: not limited in applicability to a particular event or date.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actress Barbara Rush is 93. Football Hall of Fame coach Don Shula is 90. Actress Dyan Cannon is 81. Author-historian Doris Kearns Goodwin is 77. Country singer Kathy Forester (The Forester Sisters) is 65. Actress Ann Magnuson is 64. Rock musician Bernard Sumner (New Order, Joy Division) is 64. Country singer Patty Loveless is 63. Actor Julian Sands is 62. Rock singer Michael Stipe is 60. Actor Patrick Cassidy is 58. Actor Dave Foley is 57. Actress Dot Jones is 56. Actor Rick Hearst is 55. Singer-musician Cait O’Riordan is 55. Actress Julia Ormond is 55. Tennis player Guy Forget is 55. Country singer Deana Carter is 54. Rock musician Benjamin Darvill (Crash Test Dummies) is 53. Actor Josh Stamberg is 50. Actor Jeremy Licht is 49. Actor Damon Gupton is 47. Actress D’Arcy Carden is 40. Alt-country singer Justin Townes Earle is 38. Christian rock singer Spencer Chamberlain (Underoath) is 37. Actress Lenora Crichlow is 35. Comedian-actress Charlyne Yi is 34. MLB All-Star Kris Bryant is 28. Actress-singer Coco Jones is 22.
