Today is Thursday, Aug. 4, the 216th day of 2022. There are 149 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Aug. 4, 1944, 15-year-old diarist Anne Frank was arrested with her sister, parents and four others by the Gestapo after hiding for two years inside a building in Amsterdam. (Anne and her sister, Margot, died at the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp.)
Also on this date:
In 1830, plans for the city of Chicago were laid out.
In 1916, the United States reached agreement with Denmark to purchase the Danish Virgin Islands for $25 million.
In 1936, Jesse Owens of the United States won the second of his four gold medals at the Berlin Olympics as he prevailed in the long jump over German Luz Long, who was the first to congratulate him.
In 1964, the bodies of missing civil rights workers Michael Schwerner, Andrew Goodman and James Chaney were found buried in an earthen dam in Mississippi.
In 1977, President Jimmy Carter signed a measure establishing the Department of Energy.
Fun fact
Research shows that people who have experienced a painful breakup have brain activity similar to those who are in physical pain.
Record setters
The Guinness World record for the heaviest baby to survive infancy belongs to a boy weighing 22 pounds, 8 ounces, who was born in Aversa, Italy, in 1955.
Guinness World Records
Trending words
“Menagerie:” noun; (muh-NAJ-uh-ree). Definition: A collection of animals kept especially to be shown to the public, as well as a place where such animals are kept; any varied mixture.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor-singer Tina Cole is 79. Actor-comedian Richard Belzer is 78. Football Hall of Famer John Riggins is 73. Former Attorney General Alberto Gonzales is 67. Actor-screenwriter Billy Bob Thornton is 67. Actor Kym Karath (“The Sound of Music”) is 64. Hall of Fame track star Mary Decker Slaney is 64. Actor Lauren Tom is 63. Former President Barack Obama is 61. Producer Michael Gelman (“Live with Kelly & Ryan”) is 61. Retired MLB All-Star pitcher Roger Clemens is 60. Actor Crystal Chappell is 57. Author Dennis Lehane is 57. Rock musician Rob Cieka (Boo Radleys) is 54. Actor Daniel Dae Kim is 54. Actor Michael DeLuise is 53. Former race car driver Jeff Gordon is 51. Rapper-actor Yo-Yo is 51. R&B singer-actor Marques Houston is 41. Britain’s Duchess of Sussex, the former actor Meghan Markle, is 41. Actor Abigail Spencer is 41. Actor/director Greta Gerwig is 39. Country singer Crystal Bowersox (“American Idol”) is 37. Actors Dylan and Cole Sprouse are 30. Singer Jessica Sanchez (“American Idol”) is 27.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.
