Today is Friday, Dec. 18, the 353rd day of 2020. There are 13 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Dec. 18, 1865, the 13th Amendment to the Constitution, abolishing slavery, was declared in effect by Secretary of State William H. Seward.
Also on this date:
In 1917, Congress passed the 18th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution prohibiting “the manufacture, sale, or transportation of intoxicating liquors” and sent it to the states for ratification.
In 1940, Adolf Hitler signed a secret directive ordering preparations for a Nazi invasion of the Soviet Union. (Operation Barbarossa was launched in June 1941.)
In 1944, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld the government’s wartime evacuation of people of Japanese descent from the West Coast while at the same time ruling that “concededly loyal” Americans of Japanese ancestry could not continue to be detained.
In 1956, Japan was admitted to the United Nations.
Fun fact
A group of zebras is called a “dazzle.”
Fitness factoids
1. Running increases testosterone levels in men by 15 percent.
2. On average, competitive runners take between 185 and 200 steps every minute.
3. The most dangerous point for marathoners is the last 3 miles, where the most cardiac arrests occur.
Trending words
“Paraleipsis:” noun; (par-uh-lahyp-sis). Definition: A passing over with brief mention in order to emphasize rhetorically the suggestiveness of what is omitted.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Cicely Tyson is 96. Former U.S. Attorney General Ramsey Clark is 93. Actor Roger Mosley is 82. Rock musician Keith Richards is 77. Writer-director Alan Rudolph is 77. Movie producer-director Steven Spielberg is 74. Blues artist Rod Piazza is 73. Movie director Gillian Armstrong is 70. Movie reviewer Leonard Maltin is 70. Rock musician Elliot Easton is 67. Actor Ray Liotta is 66. Comedian Ron White is 64. R&B singer Angie Stone is 59. Actor Brad Pitt is 57. Professional wrestler-turned-actor “Stone Cold” Steve Austin is 56. Actor Shawn Christian is 55. Actor Rachel Griffiths is 52. Singer Alejandro Sanz is 52. Actor Casper Van Dien is 52. Country/rap singer Cowboy Troy is 50. Rapper DMX is 50. International Tennis Hall of Famer Arantxa Sanchez Vicario is 49. DJ Lethal (Limp Bizkit) is 48. Pop singer Sia is 45. Country singer Randy Houser is 44. Actor Josh Dallas is 42. Actor Katie Holmes is 42. Actor Ravi Patel is 42. Singer Christina Aguilera is 40. Actor Ashley Benson is 31. NHL defenseman Victor Hedman is 30. Actor-singer Bridgit Mendler is 28. Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. is 23. Electro-pop singer Billie Eilish is 19. Actor Isabella Crovetti is 16.
