On Nov. 2, 1948, President Harry S. Truman surprised the experts by winning a narrow upset over Republican challenger Thomas E. Dewey.
In 1783, General George Washington issued his Farewell Address to the Army near Princeton, N.J.
In 1889, North Dakota and South Dakota became the 39th and 40th states with the signing of proclamations by President Benjamin Harrison.
In 1947, Howard Hughes piloted his huge wooden flying boat, the Hughes H-4 Hercules (derisively dubbed the “Spruce Goose” by detractors), on its only flight, which lasted about a minute over Long Beach Harbor in California.
In 1962, President John F. Kennedy delivered a brief statement to the nation in which he said that aerial photographs had confirmed that Soviet missile bases in Cuba were being dismantled, and that “progress is now being made toward the restoration of peace in the Caribbean.”
A study has found that you are more likely to have nightmares if you sleep on your left side instead of your right.
A traditional delicacy in Alaska is fermented salmon head. Colloquially, the dish has earned the name “stink heads.”
“Coruscate:” verb; (KOR-uh-skayt). Definition: To give off or reflect light in bright beams or flashes: sparkle or to be brilliant or showy in technique or style.
