On April 15, 1947, Jackie Robinson, baseball’s first Black major league player, made his official debut with the Brooklyn Dodgers on opening day at Ebbets Field. (The Dodgers defeated the Boston Braves, 5-3.)
In 1452, artist and inventor Leonardo da Vinci was born in or near the Tuscan town of Vinci.
In 1850, the city of San Francisco was incorporated.
In 1865, President Abraham Lincoln died nine hours after being shot the night before by John Wilkes Booth at Ford’s Theater in Washington; Andrew Johnson became the nation’s 17th president.
In 1892, General Electric Co., formed by the merger of the Edison Electric Light Co. and other firms, was incorporated in Schenectady, N.Y..
In 1912, the British luxury liner RMS Titanic foundered in the North Atlantic off Newfoundland more than 2 1/2 hours after hitting an iceberg; 1,514 people died, while less than half as many survived.
In 1945, during World War II, British and Canadian troops liberated the Nazi concentration camp Bergen-Belsen. President Franklin D. Roosevelt, who died on April 12, was buried at the Roosevelt family home in Hyde Park, N.Y.
Bubble wrap was originally intended to be wallpaper.
A Fife guinea pig leapt to fame after breaking the world record for the longest jump for his species ever recorded. Truffles made a 30 cm leap in 2012, breaking the previous record by 10 cm.
“Discomfit:” verb; (diss-KUM-fit). Definition: To put into a state of perplexity and embarrassment: disconcert or to frustrate the plans of : thwart; to defeat in battle.
