Today is Sunday, Aug. 25, the 237th day of 2019. There are 128 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Aug. 25, 1718, hundreds of French colonists arrived in Louisiana, with some settling in present-day New Orleans.
Also on this date:
In 1916, President Woodrow Wilson signed an act establishing the National Park Service within the Department of the Interior.
In 1921, the United States signed a peace treaty with Germany.
In 1944, during World War II, Paris was liberated by Allied forces after four years of Nazi occupation.
In 1965, former baseball player-turned-doctor Archibald “Moonlight” Graham, who’d briefly played in only one major league game (for the New York Giants), died in Chisholm, Minn., at age 87.
In 1981, the U.S. spacecraft Voyager 2 came within 63,000 miles of Saturn’s cloud cover, sending back pictures of and data about the ringed planet.
Fun fact
It takes three liters of freshwater to make one liter of bottled water.
Just for laughs
I ordered a chicken and an egg from Amazon. I’ll let you know.
Trending words
“Chivy:” verb. Definition: To tease or annoy with persistent petty attacks, or to move or obtain by small maneuvers.
Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Sean Connery is 89. Actor Page Johnson is 89. TV personality Regis Philbin is 88. Actor Tom Skerritt is 86. Jazz musician Wayne Shorter is 86. Movie director Hugh Hudson is 83. Author Frederick Forsyth is 81. Movie director John Badham is 80. Filmmaker Marshall Brickman is 80. Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal is 77. Rhythm-and-blues singer Walter Williams (The O’Jays) is 76. Actor Anthony Heald is 75. Rock singer-actor Gene Simmons is 70. Actor John Savage is 70. Author Martin Amis is 70. Country singer-musician Henry Paul (Outlaws; Blackhawk) is 70. Rock singer Rob Halford is 68. Rock musician Geoff Downes (Asia) is 67. Rock singer Elvis Costello is 65. Movie director Tim Burton is 61. Actor Christian LeBlanc is 61. Actress Ashley Crow is 59. Actress Ally Walker is 58. Country singer Cyrus (AKA Billy Ray Cyrus) is 58. Actress Joanne Whalley is 58. Rock musician Vivian Campbell (Def Leppard) is 57. Actor Blair Underwood is 55. Actor Robert Maschio is 53. Rap DJ Terminator X (Public Enemy) is 53. Alternative country singer Jeff Tweedy (Wilco) is 52. Actor David Alan Basche is 51. Television chef Rachael Ray is 51. Actor Cameron Mathison is 50. Country singer Jo Dee Messina is 49. Model Claudia Schiffer is 49. Country singer Brice Long is 48. Actor-writer-director Ben Falcone is 46. Actor Eric Millegan is 45. Actor Alexander Skarsgard is 43. Actor Jonathan Togo is 42. Actor Kel Mitchell is 41. Actress Rachel Bilson is 38. Actress Blake Lively is 32. Actor Josh Flitter is 25.
