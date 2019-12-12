Today is Thursday, Dec. 12, the 346th day of 2019. There are 19 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Dec. 12, 2000, George W. Bush became president-elect as a divided U.S. Supreme Court reversed a state court decision for recounts in Florida’s contested election.
Also on this date:
In 1787, Pennsylvania became the second state to ratify the U.S. Constitution.
In 1870, Joseph H. Rainey of South Carolina became the first black lawmaker sworn into the U.S. House of Representatives.
In 1913, authorities in Florence, Italy, announced that the “Mona Lisa,” stolen from the Louvre Museum in Paris in 1911, had been recovered.
In 1915, singer-actor Frank Sinatra was born Francis Albert Sinatra in Hoboken, N.J.
In 1917, during World War I, a train carrying 1,000 French troops from the Italian front derailed while descending a steep hill in Modane; at least half of the soldiers were killed in France’s greatest rail disaster. Father Edward Flanagan founded Boys Town outside Omaha, Neb.
In 1946, a United Nations committee voted to accept a six-block tract of Manhattan real estate offered as a gift by John D. Rockefeller, Jr. to be the site of the U.N.’s headquarters.
Fun fact
The average tongue is about 3 inches long. (Tongues are measured from the epiglottis — a flap of cartilage in the mouth at the back of the tongue — to the tip.)
Record setters
The largest model train set is 51,558 feet, 4.78 inches, and was achieved by Miniatur Wunderland in Hamburg, Germany, on Aug. 14.
Trending words
“Coup de grâce:” noun; (koo-duh-GRAHSS). Definition: Deathblow or death shot administered to end the suffering of one mortally wounded, or a decisive finishing blow, act or event.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Former TV host Bob Barker is 96. Basketball Hall of Famer Bob Pettit is 87. Singer Connie Francis is 82. Singer Dionne Warwick is 79. Rock singer-musician Dickey Betts is 76. Hall of Fame race car driver Emerson Fittipaldi is 73. Actor Wings Hauser is 72. Actor Bill Nighy is 70. Actor Duane Chase (“The Sound of Music”) is 69. Country singer LaCosta is 69. Gymnast-turned-actress Cathy Rigby is 67. Author Lorna Landvik is 65. Singer-musician Sheila E. is 62. Actress Sheree J. Wilson is 61. Pop singer Daniel O’Donnell is 58. International Tennis Hall of Famer Tracy Austin is 57. Rock musician Eric Schenkman (Spin Doctors) is 56. Rock musician Nicholas Dimichino (Nine Days) is 52. Author Sophie Kinsella is 50. News anchor Maggie Rodriguez is 50. Actress Jennifer Connelly is 49. Actress Madchen Amick is 49. Actress Regina Hall is 49. Country singer Hank Williams III is 47. Actress Mayim Bialik is 44. Model Bridget Hall is 42. Actor Lucas Hedges is 23. Actress Sky Katz is 15.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.