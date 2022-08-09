Today is Tuesday, Aug. 9, the 221st day of 2022. There are 144 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Aug. 9, 1974, Vice President Gerald R. Ford became the nation’s 38th chief executive as President Richard Nixon’s resignation took effect.
Also on this date:
In 1854, Henry David Thoreau’s “Walden,” which described Thoreau’s experiences while living near Walden Pond in Massachusetts, was first published.
In 1936, Jesse Owens won his fourth gold medal at the Berlin Olympics as the United States took first place in the 400-meter relay.
In 1944, 258 African-American sailors based at Port Chicago, Calif., refused to load a munitions ship following a cargo vessel explosion that killed 320 men, many of them Black. (Fifty of the sailors were convicted of mutiny, fined and imprisoned.)
In 1945, three days after the atomic bombing of Hiroshima, Japan, a U.S. B-29 Superfortress code-named Bockscar dropped a nuclear device (“Fat Man”) over Nagasaki, killing an estimated 74,000 people.
In 1969, actor Sharon Tate and four other people were found brutally slain at Tate’s Los Angeles home; cult leader Charles Manson and a group of his followers were later convicted of the crime.
Fun fact
Sixty percent of the human brain is made of fat.
Riddle me this
What has a thousand needles but doesn’t sew?
Spoiler alert — answer below the birthdays.
Trending words
“Heartstring:” noun; (HAHRT-string). Definition: To refer to someone’s deepest emotions or affections.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Basketball Hall of Famer Bob Cousy is 94. Tennis Hall of Famer Rod Laver is 84. Actor Sam Elliott is 78. College Football Hall of Famer and former NFL player John Cappelletti is 70. College Football Hall of Famer and former NFL player Doug Williams is 67. Hockey Hall of Famer Brett Hull is 58. TV host Hoda Kotb is 58. Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders is 55. Actor Eric Bana is 54. Producer-director McG (aka Joseph McGinty Nichol) is 54. NHL player-turned-coach Rod Brind’Amour is 52. TV journalist Chris Cuomo is 52. Rapper Mack 10 is 51. Actor Nikki Schieler Ziering is 51. Latin rock singer Juanes is 50. Actor Jessica Capshaw is 46. Actor Ashley Johnson is 39. Actor Anna Kendrick is 37.
Riddle answer: A porcupine.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall.
