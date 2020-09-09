Today is Wednesday, Sept. 9, the 253rd day of 2020. There are 113 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Sept. 9, 1776, the second Continental Congress made the term “United States” official, replacing “United Colonies.”
Also on this date
In 1543, Mary Stuart was crowned Queen of Scots at Stirling Castle, nine months after she was born.
In 1850, California became the 31st state of the union.
In 1948, the People’s Democratic Republic of Korea (North Korea) was declared.
In 1956, Elvis Presley made the first of three appearances on “The Ed Sullivan Show.”
In 2014, Apple unveiled its long-anticipated smartwatch as well as the next generation of its iPhone.
In 2015, Queen Elizabeth II became the longest reigning monarch in British history, serving as sovereign for 23,226 days according to Buckingham Palace, surpassing Queen Victoria, her great-great-grandmother.
Fun fact
Electricity was first installed in the White House in 1891, during the presidency of Benjamin Harrison. However, he feared electrocution and never touched the light switches himself.
That’s punny
I love how the Earth rotates, it really makes my day.
Trending words
“Matriculate:” verb; (muh-TRIK-yuh-layt). Definition: to enroll as a member of a body and especially of a college or university.
—Merriam-Webster
Today’s Birthdays
Actor Topol is 85. Singer Inez Foxx is 78. Singer Dee Dee Sharp is 75. College Football Hall of Famer and former NFL player Joe Theismann is 71. Rock musician John McFee (The Doobie Brothers) is 70. Actor Tom Wopat is 69. Actress Angela Cartwright is 68. Musician-producer Dave Stewart is 68. Actor Hugh Grant is 60. Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., is 57. Actor-comedian Charles Esten (formerly Chip) is 55. Actress Constance Marie is 55. Actor David Bennent is 54. Actor Adam Sandler is 54. Rock singer Paul Durham (Black Lab) is 52. Actress Julia Sawalha is 52. Model Rachel Hunter is 51. Actor Eric Stonestreet is 49. Actor Henry Thomas is 49. Actor Goran Visnjic is 48. Pop-jazz singer Michael Buble’ is 45. Latin singer Maria Rita is 43. Actress Michelle Williams is 40. Actress Julie Gonzalo is 39. Neo-soul singer Paul Janeway (St. Paul & the Broken Bones) is 37. Actress Zoe Kazan is 37. Author-motivational speaker-businessman Farrah Gray is 36. Actress Kelsey Asbille Chow is 29. Contemporary Christian singer Lauren Daigle is 29. Country singer-songwriter Hunter Hayes is 29.