Today is Tuesday, Dec. 7, the 341st day of 2021. There are 24 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Dec. 7, 1941, the Empire of Japan launched an air raid on the U.S. Navy base at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii as well as targets in Malaya, Hong Kong, Guam, the Philippines and Wake Island; the United States declared war against Japan the next day.
Also on this date:
In 1787, Delaware became the first state to ratify the U.S. Constitution.
In 1917, during World War I, the United States declared war on Austria-Hungary.
In 1972, America’s last moon mission to date was launched as Apollo 17 blasted off from Cape Canaveral.
In 1987, 43 people were killed after a gunman aboard a Pacific Southwest Airlines jetliner in California apparently opened fire on a fellow passenger, the pilots and himself, causing the plane to crash.
Fun fact
Some fish, such as the great white shark, can raise their body temperature. This helps them hunt for prey in cold water
Riddle me this
What do you do with dead elements?
Spoiler alert — answer below the birthdays.
Trending words
“Omicron:” noun. Definition: The 15th letter of the Greek alphabet.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Linguist and political philosopher Noam Chomsky is 93. Bluegrass singer Bobby Osborne is 90. Actor Ellen Burstyn is 89. Broadcast journalist Carole Simpson is 81. Baseball Hall of Famer Johnny Bench is 74. Actor-director-producer James Keach is 74. Country singer Gary Morris is 73. Singer-songwriter Tom Waits is 72. Sen. Susan M. Collins, R-Maine, is 69. Basketball Hall of Famer Larry Bird is 65. Actor Priscilla Barnes is 64. Former “Tonight Show” announcer Edd Hall is 63. Rock musician Tim Butler (The Psychedelic Furs) is 63. Actor Patrick Fabian is 57. Actor Jeffrey Wright is 56. Actor C. Thomas Howell is 55. Actor Kimberly Hebert Gregory (“Kevin (Probably) Saves the World”) is 49. Producer-director Jason Winer is 49. Former NFL player Terrell Owens is 48. Rapper-producer Kon Artis is 47. Pop singer Nicole Appleton (All Saints) is 46. Latin singer Frankie J is 45. Country singer Sunny Sweeney is 45. Actor Chris Chalk is 44. Actor Shiri Appleby is 43. Pop-rock singer/celebrity judge Sara Bareilles is 42. Actor Jennifer Carpenter is 42. Actor Jack Huston is 39. Singer Aaron Carter is 34.
Riddle answer: Barium.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.