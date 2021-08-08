Today is Sunday, Aug. 8, the 220th day of 2021. There are 145 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Aug. 8, 1974, President Richard Nixon, facing damaging new revelations in the Watergate scandal, announced he would resign the following day.
Also on this date:
In 1814, during the War of 1812, peace talks between the United States and Britain began in Ghent, Belgium.
In 1937, during the Second Sino-Japanese War, Japan completed its occupation of Beijing.
In 1942, during World War II, six Nazi saboteurs who were captured after landing in the U.S. were executed in Washington, D.C.; two others who cooperated with authorities were spared.
In 1945, President Harry S. Truman signed the U.S. instrument of ratification for the United Nations Charter. ... The Soviet Union declared war against Japan during World War II.
In 1963, Britain’s “Great Train Robbery” took place as thieves made off with 2.6 million pounds in banknotes.
Fun fact
Because of its remoteness in the Amazon and virtually constant dense cloud cover, Brazil’s tallest mountain, Neblina Peak, remained undiscovered until the 1950s.
Just for laughs
If my name was David and I had a boy, I would have to name him Harley. That way he could introduce himself, I’m Harley, David’s son.
Trending words
“Pink:” verb; (PINK). Definition: To perforate in an ornamental pattern: to cut a saw-toothed edge on, pierce, stab, or to wound by irony, criticism or ridicule.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Nita Talbot is 91. Actor Dustin Hoffman is 84. Actor Connie Stevens is 83. Country singer Phil Balsley (The Statler Brothers) is 82. Actor Larry Wilcox is 74. Actor Keith Carradine is 72. Movie director Martin Brest is 70. Radio-TV personality Robin Quivers is 69. U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is 68. Percussionist Anton Fig is 68. Actor Donny Most is 68. Rock musician Dennis Drew (10,000 Maniacs) is 64. TV personality Deborah Norville is 63. Rock musician The Edge (U2) is 60. Rock musician Rikki Rockett (Poison) is 60. Rapper Kool Moe Dee is 59. Middle distance runner Suzy Favor Hamilton is 53. Rock singer Scott Stapp is 48. Country singer Mark Wills is 48. Actor Kohl Sudduth is 47. Rock musician Tom Linton (Jimmy Eat World) is 46. Singer JC Chasez (‘N Sync) is 45. Actor Tawny Cypress is 45. R&B singer Drew Lachey (98 Degrees) is 45. R&B singer Marsha Ambrosius is 44. Actor Lindsay Sloane is 44. Actor Countess Vaughn is 43. Actor Michael Urie is 41. Tennis player Roger Federer is 40. Actor Meagan Good is 40. Actor Jackie Cruz (“Orange is the New Black”) is 37. Britain’s Princess Beatrice of York is 33. Actor Ken Baumann is 32. New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo is 32. Pop singer Shawn Mendes is 23. Actor Bebe Wood (“The Real O’Neals”) is 20.
