Today is Tuesday, Jan. 28, the 28th day of 2020. There are 338 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Jan. 28, 1973, a cease-fire officially went into effect in the Vietnam War, a day after the signing of the Paris Peace Accords by the United States, North Vietnam and South Vietnam.
Also on this date:
- In 1547, England’s King Henry VIII died; he was succeeded by his 9-year-old son, Edward VI.
- In 1813, the novel “Pride and Prejudice” by Jane Austen was first published anonymously in London.
- In 1878, the first daily college newspaper, Yale News (now Yale Daily News), began publication in New Haven, Conn.
- In 1911, the notorious Hope Diamond was sold by jeweler Pierre Cartier to socialites Edward and Evalyn McLean of Washington, D.C., for $180,000.
- In 1915, the American merchant vessel SS William P. Frye, en route to England with a cargo of wheat, became the first U.S. ship to be sunk during World War I by a German cruiser, the SS Prinz Eitel Friedrich, even though the United States was not at war.
Fun fact
Giraffes only need to drink once every few days. Most of their water comes from all the plants they eat.
Riddle me this
What rock group consists of four famous men, but none of them sing?
Spoiler alert — answer below the birthdays.
Trending words
“Bonhomie:” noun; (bah-nuh-MEE). Definition: Good-natured easy friendliness.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Nicholas Pryor is 85. Actor Alan Alda is 84. Actress Susan Howard is 78. Actress Marthe Keller is 75. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., is 73. Actress-singer Barbi Benton is 70. Evangelical pastor Rick Warren is 66. Actress Harley Jane Kozak is 63. Movie director Frank Darabont is 61. Rock musician Dave Sharp is 61. Rock singer Sam Phillips is 58. Rock musician Dan Spitz is 57. Country musician Greg Cook (Ricochet) is 55. Singer Sarah McLachlan is 52. Rapper Rakim is 52. DJ Muggs (Cypress Hill) is 52. Actress Kathryn Morris is 51. Humorist Mo Rocca is 51. Rock/soul musician Jeremy Ruzumna (Fitz and the Tantrums) is 50. Rhythm-and-blues singer Anthony Hamilton is 49. Singer Monifah is 48. Actress Gillian Vigman is 48. Rock musician Brandon Bush is 47. Retired MLB All-Star Jermaine Dye is 46. Actress Terri Conn is 45. Singer Joey Fatone Jr. (‘N Sync) is 43. Rapper Rick Ross is 43. Actress Rosamund Pike is 41. Actress Angelique Cabral is 41. Actor Vinny Chhibber is 40. Actor Elijah Wood is 39. Rapper J. Cole is 35. Actress Alexandra Krosney is 32. Actor Yuri Sardarov is 32. Actress Ariel Winter is 22.
Riddle answer: The faces on Mount Rushmore.
