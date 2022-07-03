Today is Sunday, July 3, the 184th day of 2022. There are 181 days left in the year.
Today in history
On July 3, 1976, Israel launched its daring mission to rescue 106 passengers and Air France crew members being held at Entebbe Airport in Uganda by pro-Palestinian hijackers; the commandos succeeded in rescuing all but four of the hostages.
Also on this date:
In 1863, the three-day Civil War Battle of Gettysburg in Pennsylvania ended in a major victory for the North as Confederate troops failed to breach Union positions during an assault known as Pickett’s Charge.
In 1944, during World War II, Soviet forces recaptured Minsk from the Germans.
In 1950, the first carrier strikes of the Korean War took place as the USS Valley Forge and the HMS Triumph sent fighter planes against North Korean targets.
In 1986, President Ronald Reagan presided over a gala ceremony in New York Harbor that saw the relighting of the renovated Statue of Liberty.
Fun fact
A typical rocket produces more than a million pounds of thrust that allows it to carry more than 6,000 pounds at speeds topping 22,000 miles per hour.
Just for laughs
Why did the Oreo go to the dentist?
Because he lost his filling.
Trending word
“Fulsome:” adjective; (FULL-sum). Definition: Can be a positive term, as when it’s used to mean abundant, copious, or full and well developed, but it has negative meanings too, such as overdone and excessively flattering.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Playwright Tom Stoppard is 85. Writer-producer Jay Tarses is 83. Actor Michael Cole (“The Mod Squad”) is 82. Attorney Gloria Allred is 81. Folk singer Judith Durham (The Seekers) is 79. Actor Kurtwood Smith is 79. Country singer Johnny Lee is 76. Humorist Dave Barry is 75. Actor Betty Buckley is 75. Actor Jan Smithers is 73. Actor Bruce Altman is 67. Talk show host Montel Williams is 66. Country singer Aaron Tippin is 64. Rock musician Vince Clarke (Erasure) is 62. Actor Tom Cruise is 60. Actor Thomas Gibson is 60. Actor Hunter Tylo is 60. Actor Connie Nielsen is 58. Actor Yeardley Smith is 58. TV chef Sandra Lee is 56. Singer Ishmael Butler is 53. Rock musician Kevin Hearn (Barenaked Ladies) is 53. Actor-singer Shawnee Smith is 53. Actor-singer Audra McDonald is 52. WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is 51. Actor Patrick Wilson is 49. Country singer Trent Tomlinson is 47. Singer Shane Lynch (Boyzone) is 46. Actor Ian Anthony Dale is 44. Actor/comedian Julie Klausner is 44. Actor Elizabeth Hendrickson is 43. Country singer-songwriter Sarah Buxton is 42. Actor Olivia Munn is 42. Rock singer-songwriter Elle King is 33. Actor Grant Rosenmeyer is 31.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.